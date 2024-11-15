DOVER PLAINS — Carmen Patricia Petty, 63, a lifelong area resident, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Carmen was a beloved school bus driver for nearly two decades, finishing her career with First Student Transportation in Millbrook, New York.

Her dedication and professionalism, along with an excellent safety record while driving, allowed her the opportunity to transport children with very special needs everyday throughout her career. Her “kids” loved her and she loved each and every one of them.

She remained at First Student until her health declined and she no longer felt safe to drive. She reluctantly retired in 2022.



Born March 18, 1961 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Mansel A. and Janet Bailey, Jr. of Dover Plains.She was a 1978 graduate of Dover Jr. and Sr. High School in Dover Plains and Richards Beauty School in Poughkeepsie, New York where she received her New York state license to practice as a beautician. On July 21, 1979 at the Dover Plains United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Lance Corp. Bruce Edward Petty, USMC. Bruce survives at home in Dover Plains. Carmen joined the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary on Oct. 3, 1978. She served as the organization’s secretary in 1992 and again from 2007 through 2008. She was elected president of the auxiliary in 1993 and remained through 1997. She then became vice-president of the auxiliary in 1998. She was a lifetime member at the time of her passing. Carmen always enjoyed the comradery at the firehouse and always was there to support her husband Bruce when he served as District Fire Chief. Carmen also enjoyed gardening every season, the years she spent at the Cabin with family and friends, never missing a lunch out with co-workers, hosting family gatherings and taking in a wayward stray. Her most favorite moments were bossing people around, a great argument on any subject and stealing the skin off the Thanksgiving turkey. Her greatest love was spending time with her beloved grandsons, Colton and Jacoby. “Moomie” spoiled them rotten and loved them beyond measure. Carm, “Our world became a much quieter place when you left and our family will never be the same without you in it. We love you and we miss so much.” “Cheers to you !!”



Carmen is survived by her husband Bruce; her daughter Robin M. Conklin and her husband Scott D. Conklin of Dover Plains; her son, Bruce E. Petty, Jr. and his wife Megan of Dover Plains; her grandsons, Colton D. Conklin and Jacoby F. Petty of Dover Plains, her step grandson, Tyler J. Conklin and his wife Rachel of Highland, New York; her sister-in-law Robin M. Saiken and her husband Jack of Poway, California; her sisters, Melissa Smith and her husband Randy of Millerton, New York, Lucy Ackermanand Valerie Logiudice; her brothers, Mansel Bailey III, Timothy Bailey, Mark Bailey and Joseph Bender and many, many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Reese Madison Tate, her beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law Yvonne S. and Frank E. “Buzz” Petty of Dover Plains, her sister, Elin Liverani and two brothers, David Bailey and Roma “Steve” Bailey.

Calling hours will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. The J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary will honor Past President Petty at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. A reception in Carmen’s memory will follow at the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains. Memorial Contributions may be made to the J. H. Ketcham Hose Co., P.O. Box 706, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or plant a tree in Carmen’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

