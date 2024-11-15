Carmen Patricia Petty
obituaries

Carmen Patricia Petty

DOVER PLAINS — Carmen Patricia Petty, 63, a lifelong area resident, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Carmen was a beloved school bus driver for nearly two decades, finishing her career with First Student Transportation in Millbrook, New York.

Her dedication and professionalism, along with an excellent safety record while driving, allowed her the opportunity to transport children with very special needs everyday throughout her career. Her “kids” loved her and she loved each and every one of them.

She remained at First Student until her health declined and she no longer felt safe to drive. She reluctantly retired in 2022.

Born March 18, 1961 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Mansel A. and Janet Bailey, Jr. of Dover Plains.She was a 1978 graduate of Dover Jr. and Sr. High School in Dover Plains and Richards Beauty School in Poughkeepsie, New York where she received her New York state license to practice as a beautician. On July 21, 1979 at the Dover Plains United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Lance Corp. Bruce Edward Petty, USMC. Bruce survives at home in Dover Plains. Carmen joined the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary on Oct. 3, 1978. She served as the organization’s secretary in 1992 and again from 2007 through 2008. She was elected president of the auxiliary in 1993 and remained through 1997. She then became vice-president of the auxiliary in 1998. She was a lifetime member at the time of her passing. Carmen always enjoyed the comradery at the firehouse and always was there to support her husband Bruce when he served as District Fire Chief. Carmen also enjoyed gardening every season, the years she spent at the Cabin with family and friends, never missing a lunch out with co-workers, hosting family gatherings and taking in a wayward stray. Her most favorite moments were bossing people around, a great argument on any subject and stealing the skin off the Thanksgiving turkey. Her greatest love was spending time with her beloved grandsons, Colton and Jacoby. “Moomie” spoiled them rotten and loved them beyond measure. Carm, “Our world became a much quieter place when you left and our family will never be the same without you in it. We love you and we miss so much.” “Cheers to you !!”

Carmen is survived by her husband Bruce; her daughter Robin M. Conklin and her husband Scott D. Conklin of Dover Plains; her son, Bruce E. Petty, Jr. and his wife Megan of Dover Plains; her grandsons, Colton D. Conklin and Jacoby F. Petty of Dover Plains, her step grandson, Tyler J. Conklin and his wife Rachel of Highland, New York; her sister-in-law Robin M. Saiken and her husband Jack of Poway, California; her sisters, Melissa Smith and her husband Randy of Millerton, New York, Lucy Ackermanand Valerie Logiudice; her brothers, Mansel Bailey III, Timothy Bailey, Mark Bailey and Joseph Bender and many, many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Reese Madison Tate, her beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law Yvonne S. and Frank E. “Buzz” Petty of Dover Plains, her sister, Elin Liverani and two brothers, David Bailey and Roma “Steve” Bailey.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. The J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary will honor Past President Petty at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. A reception in Carmen’s memory will follow at the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains. Memorial Contributions may be made to the J. H. Ketcham Hose Co., P.O. Box 706, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or plant a tree in Carmen’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

obituaries

Latest News

Thomas Francis Cahill

Thomas Francis Cahill

MILLERTON­ — Thomas Francis Cahill, Jr., 79, a twenty-five year resident of Millerton, formerly of Carmel, New York, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. Mr. Cahill was a retired audio engineer having worked for a number of well-known recording studios and professional audio facilities throughout his long career in the music industry.

Born Sept. 30, 1945, in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Thomas F., Sr., and Virginia (McQueston) Cahill. Following his graduation from high school, he attended Bronx Community College where he received an A.A.S in Electrical Engineering. On Sept. 26, 1970, in Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx, he married the love of his life, Sarah Bellantoni. Mrs. Cahill survives in Millerton. Tom was a passionate record collector and loved listening to music; he was also an avid Lionel model train enthusiast in his spare time. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Searching for Bigfoot

Searching for Bigfoot

Mike Familant of Sussex, New Jersey, has collected casts of suspected Bigfoot prints from dozens of sights since he began researching the cryptid in 2011.

Nathan Miller

A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.

Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Transforming collective healing

Transforming collective healing

Rebecca Churt

Provided

Rebecca Churt, a grief and death doula based in the Berkshires of Western Massachusetts, got her MBA at The MIT Sloan School of Management during Covid and immediately joined a Buddhist monastery.

“I think getting my master’s degree was an exercise in highlighting just how much of the current way of doing things isn’t working, is not meant for what needs to be happening going forward,” Churt explained.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Luminaries Series welcomes Dan Harris for conversation and meditation at Troutbeck

Dan Harris will join the Luminaries Series at Troutbeck in Amenia, New York, Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. for an engaging discussion with Sascha Lewis on harnessing the mind's potential to improve overall well-being.

Provided

Troutbeck’s Luminaries Series continues this fall with a special appearance by acclaimed journalist and meditation advocate Dan Harris on Sunday, Nov. 24, at 3 p.m. in the Manor House Ballroom. Harris, a former news anchor who famously chronicled his journey to mental well-being in the No. 1 New York Times bestseller “10% Happier,” will explore the power of meditation, a practice he credits with fundamentally reshaping his life.

The event promises an engaging discussion between Harris and Sascha Lewis, Troutbeck’s director of culture and commerce. They will discuss harnessing the mind’s potential to improve overall well-being, blending the timeless principles of meditation with insights from modern neuroscience. Harris’s own journey to mindfulness began after a highly publicized on-air panic attack in 2004 as Former ABC news anchor, prompting him to confront his inner struggles and seek tools for mental clarity and resilience. His experiences ultimately led him to write “10% Happier,” which offers an accessible approach to meditation and self-awareness. Harris also developed the popular podcast and meditation app of the same name.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle