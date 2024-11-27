Catherine Jazzo
BANTAM, Conn. — Catherine Jazzo, 77, of Bantam, Connecticut, passed away Nov. 18, 2024, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital surrounded by her family.

Catherine was born Jan. 6, 1947, in Yonkers, New York, to the late Joseph and Edythe (Parry) Jazzo.

She was a volunteer EMT and firefighter for the Kent Volunteer Fire Department. She later pursued a career as a paramedic. In 1999 she relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada, where she was employed as a security guard until her retirement in 2013.

She is survived by her son Christopher (June) Shine, daughters Sharon (Mark) Shine and Michelle (James) O’Sullivan, her three grandchildren, Andrew (Fara) Shine, James and Andrea O’Sullivan and a bonus grandson Liam Sweeney and siblings Joseph and Alice, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Leslie.

A memorial service will be held at Saint Andrews Parish in Kent, on Dec. 7, at 10:30 am with a reception to follow at the Fife and Drum Inn, Kent, Connecticut.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kent Community Fund at PO Box 262, Kent, CT 06757 or the Oliver Wolcott Library at PO Box 187, Litchfield, CT 06759.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

