FALLS VILLAGE —Charles Henry Staats, of Falls Village, Connecticut, passed away on Dec. 22, 2025, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, with his beloved wife and children by his side.

Charlie was born on May 16, 1939, in Ghent, New York, to Henry and Julia Staats. The eldest of six children, he naturally became someone others leaned on. He carried a quiet strength, steadiness, and calm that defined him throughout his life.

Charlie devoted 32 years of his career to the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, where he was known to most “Chuck”, before retiring and beginning a second chapter as a consulting engineer, working on road and bridge construction projects. Falls Village was his home for more than 50 years, and he cared deeply about the town and its people. He served as First Selectman and was a proud member of the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department. His commitment to his community was further exemplified through his service in the Connecticut Army National Guard, where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant.

A quiet man with strong principles, Charlie’s integrity spoke louder than words. He treasured time with his family and close friends, finding his greatest happiness in the simple joy of being together on his back deck. He was generous in ways both seen and unseen, quietly helping others and putting their needs before his own. He approached everything he did with care, humility, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Staats, his partner in life and love. He leaves behind his daughter, Catherine (Cady) Stone, her husband, Peter, and their children, Luke, Grace, and Nicholas, of Bronxville, New York; and his son, Major Charles (Chip) Staats, his wife, Christian, and their children, Charles (Owen) and Margaret (Maggie), of Auburn, Alabama. Being called Grandpa and Papa was one of Charlie’s greatest joys, and his love for his grandchildren was boundless.

He is also survived by his sister, Nancy DeYoe, and her husband, Wayne; his sister, Judith Gregory; and his brother, John Staats, and his wife, Paula, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sisters, Kathy Kennedy and Joan LeBrecque.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home in North Canaan, Connecticut. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Jan.10, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lakeville, Connecticut. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to All Falls Village (allfallsvillage.org), P.O. Box 61, Falls Village, CT 06031, or TradesUp.org, P.O. Box 846, Kent, CT 06757.

Charlie will be remembered for his kindness, unwavering integrity, and for always being there when it mattered most. His presence will be deeply missed, and his legacy will live on in the lives he touched every day.