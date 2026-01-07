Charles Henry Staats

Charles Henry Staats

FALLS VILLAGE —Charles Henry Staats, of Falls Village, Connecticut, passed away on Dec. 22, 2025, at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City, with his beloved wife and children by his side.

Charlie was born on May 16, 1939, in Ghent, New York, to Henry and Julia Staats. The eldest of six children, he naturally became someone others leaned on. He carried a quiet strength, steadiness, and calm that defined him throughout his life.

Charlie devoted 32 years of his career to the State of Connecticut Department of Transportation, where he was known to most “Chuck”, before retiring and beginning a second chapter as a consulting engineer, working on road and bridge construction projects. Falls Village was his home for more than 50 years, and he cared deeply about the town and its people. He served as First Selectman and was a proud member of the Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department. His commitment to his community was further exemplified through his service in the Connecticut Army National Guard, where he earned the rank of Staff Sergeant.

A quiet man with strong principles, Charlie’s integrity spoke louder than words. He treasured time with his family and close friends, finding his greatest happiness in the simple joy of being together on his back deck. He was generous in ways both seen and unseen, quietly helping others and putting their needs before his own. He approached everything he did with care, humility, and a strong sense of responsibility.

Charlie is survived by his wife of 40 years, Carol Staats, his partner in life and love. He leaves behind his daughter, Catherine (Cady) Stone, her husband, Peter, and their children, Luke, Grace, and Nicholas, of Bronxville, New York; and his son, Major Charles (Chip) Staats, his wife, Christian, and their children, Charles (Owen) and Margaret (Maggie), of Auburn, Alabama. Being called Grandpa and Papa was one of Charlie’s greatest joys, and his love for his grandchildren was boundless.

He is also survived by his sister, Nancy DeYoe, and her husband, Wayne; his sister, Judith Gregory; and his brother, John Staats, and his wife, Paula, along with many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sisters, Kathy Kennedy and Joan LeBrecque.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home in North Canaan, Connecticut. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, Jan.10, 2026, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lakeville, Connecticut. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to All Falls Village (allfallsvillage.org), P.O. Box 61, Falls Village, CT 06031, or TradesUp.org, P.O. Box 846, Kent, CT 06757.

Charlie will be remembered for his kindness, unwavering integrity, and for always being there when it mattered most. His presence will be deeply missed, and his legacy will live on in the lives he touched every day.

Latest News

Austin Howard Barney

Austin Howard Barney

SHARON — Austin Howard Barney — known simply as “Barney” to many, of Sharon, age 87, died on Dec. 23, after his heroic battle with the black breath, hanahaki disease, cooties, simian flu and feline leukemia finally came to an end.

Austin was born on July 26, 1938, son of Sylvester and Iva Barney.

Keep ReadingShow less

Francis J. Schell

Francis J. Schell

FALLS VILLAGE — Francis J. “Bosco” Schell of Falls Village passed away peacefully on Dec. 20, at East Mountain House in Lakeville surrounded by members of his family.

Born in Kosice, Slovakia, in 1934 to a family of landowners in their ancestral home, he came to the United States in 1947 following the wreckage of the Second World War.

Keep ReadingShow less

Gerald Blakey

Gerald Blakey

CORNWALL — A good man has passed. Gerald “Jerry” Blakey, 89, of Cornwall, passed on Dec. 20, 2025.

He was predeceased by his parents Ernestine L. Blakey and Burt Blakey of West Cornwall, his brother Tom Blakey of Falls Village, and his daughter Karen B. Fisher of Cornwall.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joan Marie Wilbur

Joan Marie Wilbur

SHARON — Joan Marie Wilbur, 83, a seventy-two year resident of Sharon, died peacefully on Monday evening, Dec. 22, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur had a forty-year career as a licensed practical nurse in Sharon, she began at Sharon Hospital and subsequently worked for Dr. Brewer, Dr. Gott, Sharon Pediatrics, Dr. Rashkoff and ultimately finished her career caring for patients at Sharon Health Care Center.

Born Jan. 2, 1942, in Colchester, Vermont, she was the daughter of the late Jerome and Catherine (Casey) Bushey. On Sept. 14, 1963, in Lakeville, Connecticutshe married the love of her life, Edward Howard Wilbur, and their loving marriage spanned for over six decades. Mr. Wilbur survives at home in Sharon. Mrs. Wilbur enjoyed playing golf, bowling, dancing, horses and caring for their beloved pets. She especially enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.

Keep ReadingShow less