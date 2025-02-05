obituaries

Charlotte Hoose Murphy

AMENIA — Charlotte Hoose Murphy, 98, of Amenia, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Charlotte was a life-long resident of Amenia, born on June 26, 1926, to Fred and Fanny Carpenter Hoose. She graduated from the Amenia High School in 1944 and from Middlebury College, Class of 1948. She worked part-time as a teller for the First National Bank of Amenia and its many successors, retiring in July, 2000. On Oct. 2, 1948, she married James Maroney Murphy in Amenia. He passed away in 2004 after 56 years of marriage.

Charlotte is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law; Cathleen (Michael) Homrighaus of Cortland, New York, Adrienne (Mark) O’Brien of Weaverville, North Carolina, and Elizabeth (William) Kanauer of Helena, Montana. Sons and daughters-in-law; Dr. Robert (Marie) Murphy of Cornwall, Brian Murphy of Millerton, Lawrence (Nancy) Murphy of Wassaic, and Andrew Murphy of Amenia.
She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; Jerry Murphy, Jay Murphy, Alicia Peterson, Nicholas Kanauer, Justin Murphy, Greta Murphy, Jason Homrighaus, Zachary Homrighaus, Noah Homrighaus, Brian J. Murphy, Kimberly Dolan and Marjorie O’Brien. She is also survived by 9 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by a granddaughter, Laurel Hayes Murphy, a great-granddaughter, Stephanie Amber Murphy, and sisters, Jane Bentsen and Margaret Pulver.

Charlotte was very active in many organizations area wide. She was a 72-year active member of the Amenia Fire Co. Ladies’ Auxiliary, served many years as a trustee and treasurer for the Amenia Free Library, the Junior Women’s Club of Amenia, a trustee and treasurer for the Violet H. Simmons Scholarship Fund, and was a Board member of the Rex Brasher Association. She also served as Court Clerk for her husband, James, during his 46 years as Amenia Town Justice.

Calling hours will take place on Friday, Feb. 7, 2025, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. The Amenia Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary will conduct a service at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2025, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia.

Memorial donations may be made to The Amenia Free Library Association, PO Box 27, Amenia, NY 12501, or The Amenia Fire Co. Auxiliary, PO Box 166, Amenia, NY 12501, or the Violet H. Simmons Summer Enrichment Scholarship, c/o Berkshire Taconic Community Foundation, PO Box 400, Sheffield, MA 01257 or Hudson Valley Hospice Foundation, 80 Washington St., Suite 204, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Honoring the past: bearing witness at Auschwitz

Barbed wire at Birkenau.
Natalia Zukerman

Jan. 27 marked the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. I traveled to Poland as part of a delegation for the commemoration and spent a few days before the event with my father and sister learning, remembering and gathering information.

My dad’s parents, Miriam and Yehuda, of blessed memory, were deported to Auschwitz -Birkenau from the Lódz Ghetto. They both had families that perished and met each other after the camp was liberated.

Dina La Fonte at Mountainside and the rise of the ‘sober curious’ movement

Dina La Fonte

Photo by Dina La Fonte

The “sober curious” movement has gained momentum in recent years, encouraging individuals to explore life without alcohol—whether for health reasons, personal growth, or simple curiosity. Dina La Fonte, a certified recovery coach, is theSenior Business Affairs Associate at Mountainside, an alcohol and drug addiction treatment center with a holistic approach to wellness that has several locations, including the one in Canaan, Connecticut. With nearly five years of sobriety, La Fonte blends professional expertise with lived experience, making her a powerful advocate for recovery.

Like many, La Fonte’s path to recovery was not just about removing alcohol; it was about rediscovering herself. “Once you get sober from a substance, whether it’s alcohol, drugs, gambling or what have you, emotional aspects of change come into place,” she explained. “It’s not a hard stop; it’s a continued process of integration and struggle.” Her own journey has led her to a career in recovery coaching, allowing her to help others find their own path.

Examining Mohawk Mountain’s rich history

James Shay signed copies of his book “Mohawk Mountain Skl Area: The Birth of Snowmaking” after a talk at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon Feb. 2.

Matthew Kreta

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted local author James Shay Feb. 2 for a talk on his new book “Mohawk Mountain Ski Area: The Birth of Snowmaking.”

The book follows the life of Mohawk founder Walt Schoenknecht and his important contributions to the sport of skiing.

