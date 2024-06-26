Classic cars at CAMA

SALISBURY — Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday afternoon, June 23, for an energetic children’s program featuring, in no particular order, a squirrel, an owl, and assorted seasonal fairies.



Sobol played the lead role, which was a tree. She adjusted the costume to reflect the seasons while her animal and fairy puppets discussed what season it was, bringing the eight youngsters into the conversation.