Classifieds - January 15, 2026

TOWN OF FALLS VILLAGE PART-TIME RECREATION DIRECTOR: The Town of Falls Village seeks a part-time Recreation Director to plan and oversee community events, seasonal programs, and recreational activities for residents of all ages. Position requires strong organizational and leadership skills, ability to work independently, and collaboration with town staff, volunteers, and community partners. Must promote an inclusive and welcoming recreation environment and ensure compliance with town policies. Applicants with interest in the position are encouraged to apply, even if not meeting all qualifications. Salary: $12,387 annually. Apply by: January 16, 2026. Submit: Letter of interest and rto Melissa Lopes, recreation@canaanfallsvillage.org.

Héctor Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Whole House and Garage Estate Sale: January 16, 17, 18. 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM daily. 11 Deerfield Rd., Lakeville, CT. Email John with questions at sulli@ntplx.net.

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

SINGLE FAMILY HOME: 3BR, 2 Bath, 2 story & bsmnt, full kitchen, DR, laundry, large garden, rural Lakeville btw Hotchkiss & Lime Rock, Available Feb 1. $2,100 plus utilities. Text 650-281-2811.

House for rent in Millerton, NY: Live in a piece of history-1865 schoolhouse. 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath. Large furnished attic with storage. Stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, washer, dryer, propane fireplace and central ac. Super insulated. Beautiful sunsets. Quiet location and great yard. $2300 per month plus 1 month security. Utilities extra. Pets considered. Available immediately. Call Ray 518-789-6001.

‘Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire’ at The Moviehouse

Filmmaker Oren Rudavsky
Provided

“I’m not a great activist,” said filmmaker Oren Rudavsky, humbly. “I do my work in my own quiet way, and I hope that it speaks to people.”

Rudavsky’s film “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” screens at The Moviehouse in Millerton on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a post-film conversation with Rudavsky and moderator Ileene Smith.

Marietta Whittlesey on writing, psychology and reinvention

Marietta Whittlesey

Elena Spellman

When writer and therapist Marietta Whittlesey moved to Salisbury in 1979, she had already published two nonfiction books and assumed she would eventually become a fiction writer like her mother, whose screenplays and short stories were widely published in the 1940s.

“But one day, after struggling to freelance magazine articles and propose new books, it occurred to me that I might not be the next Edith Wharton who could support myself as a fiction writer, and there were a lot of things I wanted to do in life, all of which cost money.” Those things included resuming competitive horseback riding.

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

Artist Peter Gerakaris in his studio in Cornwall.

Provided

Opening Jan. 17 at the Cornwall Library, Peter Gerakaris’ show “Oculus Serenade” takes its cue from a favorite John Steinbeck line of the artist’s: “It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.” That oscillation between the intimate and the infinite animates Gerakaris’ vivid tondo (round) paintings, works on paper and mosaic forms, each a kind of luminous portal into the interconnectedness of life.

Gerakaris describes his compositions as “merging microscopic and macroscopic perspectives” by layering endangered botanicals, exotic birds, aquatic life and topographical forms into kaleidoscopic, reverberating worlds. Drawing on his firsthand experiences trekking through semitropical jungles, diving coral reefs and hiking along the Housatonic, Gerakaris composes images that feel both transportive and deeply rooted in observation. A musician as well as a visual artist, he describes his use of color as vibrational — each work humming with what curator Simon Watson has likened to “visual jazz.”

Keep ReadingShow less
