Classifieds - July 10, 2025

Help Wanted

Want to join our team?: Wyantenuck Country Club is seeking Dishwashers. Positions available immediately. We offer a competitive pay with flexible shifts daytime and/or evening. Please send resumes to: barb@wyantenuck.org, call 413-528-0350 or stop by in person.

Congregational Church of Salisbury: opening for Church Administrator. Publicity, bookkeeping, office management, volunteer coordination. See full job description: salisburycongregationalchurch.org/jobs/. Please email resume and cover letter to jobs@salisburyucc.org.

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.

PART-TIME BOOKKEEPER: The Millerton Antiques Center is looking for a full-charge bookkeeper with knowledge of accounting principles. Flexible hours. Only 1-2 hours per week plus an additional 3-4 hours at the beginning of the month. Most work can be done from home. Weekly/monthly data entry; accounts payable; payroll; monthly financial reporting. Must know Quickbooks. Pay determined by skills and experience. Call or text Bob at 917-301-2509.

Sharon Congregational Church is seeking a pianist: to join our music team. We host a blended worship service; knowledge of traditional hymns is beneficial. The team practices once per week and on Sunday in preparation for our 10:30 worship. A stipend is available. call 860-364-5002 or e-mail PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village is hiring: an Assistant Director/Youth Services Coordinator to start mid-August. The position is 28 hours a week. A full job description and how to apply can be found at huntlibrary.org/employment/

Town of Cornwall Hiring Park & Recreation Director: The Town of Cornwall is hiring for a Park & Recreation Director. For more details and to apply, contact First Selectmen’ ‘s office 860-672-4959.

The Town of Cornwall is accepting bids: for asphalt paving work this summer. Inquire at selectmen@cornwallct.gov or 860-672-4959.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Antiques, Collectibles

Private sale of selected furnishings/furniture: and household items from Ballyhack Farm in Cornwall. For more information please contact us on jbjb4859@gmail.com. Viewings by arrangement only.

Pets

LABRADOR ORPHAN: wanted as companion for RESCUE MIX (5 years). Sharon. 407-620-7777.

Lawn and Garden

DAYLILIES FOR SALE!: Fifty years “working with nature” to produce beautiful one-of-a-kind Lilies in many colors and sizes. Call 860-824-5560.

Computer Products

Epson Work Force Pro 7720: All in one print (8.5 to 11.17 inches). Scan, Copy, Fax, WiFi. Rarely used. Excellent for art projects, portfolios, engineering, architecture, student projects. $325 or best offer. 860-248-9299, leave message.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Tag Sales

Sharon, CT

Tri-Family Tag Sale!: July 12 10-4 and July 13 12-3. Furniture, Home Goods, Silver, Vintage Clothing and much more. *No* early birds, please. 296 West Cornwall Road, Sharon, CT.

Latest News

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Club baseball at Fuessenich Park

Travel league baseball came to Torrington Thursday, June 26, when the Berkshire Bears Select Team played the Connecticut Moose 18U squad. The Moose won 6-4 in a back-and-forth game. Two players on the Bears play varsity ball at Housatonic Valley Regional High School: shortstop Anthony Foley and first baseman Wes Allyn. Foley went 1-for-3 at bat with an RBI in the game at Fuessenich Park.

 

  Anthony Foley, rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, went 1-for-3 at bat for the Bears June 26.Photo by Riley Klein 

 

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Siglio Press: Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature

Uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.

Richard Kraft

Siglio Press is a small, independent publishing house based in Egremont, Massachusetts, known for producing “uncommon books at the intersection of art and literature.” Founded and run by editor and publisher Lisa Pearson, Siglio has, since 2008, designed books that challenge conventions of both form and content.

A visit to Pearson’s airy studio suggests uncommon work, to be sure. Each of four very large tables were covered with what looked to be thousands of miniature squares of inkjet-printed, kaleidoscopically colored pieces of paper. Another table was covered with dozens of book/illustration-size, abstracted images of deer, made up of colored dots. For the enchanted and the mystified, Pearson kindly explained that these pieces were to be collaged together as artworks by the artist Richard Kraft (a frequent contributor to the Siglio Press and Pearson’s husband). The works would be accompanied by writings by two poets, Elizabeth Zuba and Monica Torre, in an as-yet-to-be-named book, inspired by a found copy of a worn French children’s book from the 1930s called “Robin de Bois” (Robin Hood).

Keep ReadingShow less
literature

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cycling season: A roundup of our region’s rentals and where to ride them

Cyclists head south on the rail trail from Copake Falls.

Alec Linden

After a shaky start, summer has well and truly descended upon the Litchfield, Berkshire and Taconic hills, and there is no better way to get out and enjoy long-awaited good weather than on two wheels. Below, find a brief guide for those who feel the pull of the rail trail, but have yet to purchase their own ten-speed. Temporary rides are available in the tri-corner region, and their purveyors are eager to get residents of all ages, abilities and inclinations out into the open road (or bike path).

For those lucky enough to already possess their own bike, perhaps the routes described will inspire a new way to spend a Sunday afternoon. For more, visit lakevillejournal.com/tag/bike-route to check out two ride-guides from local cyclists that will appeal to enthusiasts of many levels looking for a varied trip through the region’s stunning summer scenery.

Keep ReadingShow less
bikes