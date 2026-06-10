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Classifieds - June 11, 2026

EMPLOYMENT

HELP WANTED

DENTAL ASSISTANT Part Time: Tuesday to Friday, for exclusive private practice in Sharon, CT. Flexible schedule and hours, competitive salary. 860-364-0200, office@drnweeia.org.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Re-treat Center is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for Seasonal Lifeguard(s), Cook, Retreat services associate (banquet server front of house) and Mashgichim (F/T or P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at Careers - Adamah or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org

SEEKING LAND USE ADMINISTRATOR/ZONING ENFORCEMENT OFFICER (FULL TIME, SALARIED) The Town of Salisbury is seeking a qualified, motivated professional to serve as its full-time Land Use Administrator. Details are available at www.salisburyct.us/employment/

TOWN OF SHARON HELP WANTED. Building Department /Land Use Office Support, part-time, approximately 25 hours per week, $24.70 per hour. Position provides administrative support for the Building Official, Fire Marshal, and Land Use Administrator. Qualifications: High School Diploma or GED (Associates Degree Preferred) with 4 years increasingly responsible work experience, preferably in administrative work, public con-tact, and field of municipal government. For full job description, see the Town of Sharon Website (sharonct.gov) or con-tact the Selectmen’s Office at 860-364-5789. Applications and resumes are to be received in the Selectmen’s Office, P. O. Box 385, Sharon, CT 06069 by 4:00PM June 15, 2026. The Town of Sharon is an equal opportunity employer.

SERVICES OFFERED

Come sailing with us on Twin Lakes. Our 21’ sailboat can host 4-5 crew in a private charter for 2 hours out of O’Hara’s Marina, Salisbury CT. We offer sailing lessons too! www.nashallasailing.com 413-229-9042.

Héctor Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Old Houses and Barns my specialty: Renovations and Re-pairs. 25 years serving the tri-state area. Licensed and Insured. Based in Canaan, CT. David Valyou 917-538-1617. davidvalyou@yahoo.com

TAG SALES

SHARON

TAG SALE! Sat, June 20 10-4 22 Dug Rd @Low Rd, Sharon. Housewares, books, clothes, toys/kids stuff, ski stuff, records & more! Free table & Lemonade with purchase! No early birds pls.

MERCHANDISE & SERVICES

HORSES & EQUIPMENT

Looking for a small farm to board my 22 year old mare ideally located near trails. She gets along well with other horses. No drama. Available to help with feeding and or turnout if needed. 860-786-2546.

REAL ESTATE

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or:rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

HOUSE FOR RENT

Millerton, rural, newly renovated house: 2 bedrooms, split air/a/c system, dishwasher, decks, views, pets considered. $2675. Call 518-567-8277.

Latest News

Legal Notices - June 11, 2026

Legal Notices - June 11, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application # 2026-0321 by owners Michael S Shuster & Deborah A Morel for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 94 Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, Map 11, Lot 31 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/age ndas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planningzoning-meeting-docu ments/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday be-tween the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall 27 Maine Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

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Drivers urged to use caution as Kent road work begins Monday

Drivers urged to use caution as Kent road work begins Monday

Routine road work is scheduled to begin on several roads Monday, June 8, in Kent.

Ruth Epstein

KENT – Drivers in Kent should use caution Monday, June 8, as routine road maintenance is scheduled to begin on several roads. Highway crews are preparing for annual chip-sealing projects, a process used to repair or extend the lifespan of paved roads.

The following roads are scheduled for treatment:

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Man drowns after kayak overturns in North Canaan pond

Man drowns after kayak overturns in North Canaan pond

A Lifestar helicopter prepares to land after a fatal drowning in North Canaan on Saturday, June 6.

John Coston

NORTH CANAAN – An adult man drowned Saturday afternoon, June 6, after a kayak overturned in a private pond behind Freund’s Farm Market and Bakery.

The man was the sole occupant of the kayak, according to officials. DEEP Environmental Conservation Police (EnCon) responded along with North Canaan emergency responders and Connecticut State Police Troop B.

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Yerger Johnstone

Yerger Johnstone

SHARON — Yerger Johnstone, former managing director in the mergers and acquisitions department at Morgan Stanley and a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War, died on April 19, 2026, in Chelmsford, England. He was 86.

Born in Mobile, Alabama, on March 7, 1940, Mr. Johnstone was the son of architect Henry Inge Johnstone, architect, and Kathleen Yerger Johnstone, the noted nature writer and civic leader after whom Alabama’s state seashell, Johnstone’s Junonia, is named. He graduated from Murphy High School in Mobile in 1958, received his bachelor’s degree from the University of the South at Sewanee in 1962, and earned his M.B.A. from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1964.

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Richard R. Stover

Richard R. Stover

WEST CORNWALL — Richard R. Stover, 82, of West Cornwall, died peacefully at Noble Horizons on May 26, 2026.

Son of the late Robert and Leona (Heinbockel) Stover, Rick was born Feb. 6, 1944 in Edina, Minnesota. He attended the University of Pennsylvania where he majored in Economics and was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity.

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Floyd Irving Isham

Floyd Irving Isham

SHARON — Floyd Irving Isham Jr., 87, a longtime area resident, died Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Sharon Health Care Center in Sharon. Mr. Isham worked for the Tri-Wall Container Corp. in Wassaic, New York, for fifteen years and also worked as a self-employed private caretaker for over twenty-five years, caring for local estates in Shekomeko, Pine Plains and Ancramdale, New York, prior to his retirement.

Born Aug. 25, 1938, in St. George, Vermont, he was the son of the late Floyd Irving and Hazel (Thompson) Isham, Sr. Following his high school years, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served from 1958 until his honorable discharge in 1961. Mr. Isham also served in the Vermont National Guard. On Aug. 11, 1990, in Dover Plains, New York, he married Nancy L. Cross. Mrs. Isham died on July 8, 2005.

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