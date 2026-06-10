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Legal Notices - June 11, 2026

Legal Notice

The Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury will hold a Public Hearing on Special Permit Application # 2026-0321 by owners Michael S Shuster & Deborah A Morel for a detached apartment on a single-family residential lot at 94 Salmon Kill Road, Salisbury, Map 11, Lot 31 per Section 208 of the Salisbury Zoning Regulations. The hearing will be held on Monday, June 15, 2026 at 6:45 PM. There is no physical location for this meeting. This meeting will be held virtually via Zoom where interested persons can listen to & speak on the matter. The application, agenda and meeting instructions will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/age ndas/. The application materials will be listed at www.salisburyct.us/planningzoning-meeting-docu ments/. Written comments may be submitted to the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall, 27 Main Street, P.O. Box 548, Salisbury, CT or via email to landuse@salisburyct.us. Paper copies of the agenda, meeting instructions, and application materials may be reviewed Monday through Thursday be-tween the hours of 8:00 AM and 3:30 PM at the Land Use Office, Salisbury Town Hall 27 Maine Street, Salisbury CT. Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission Robert Riva, Secretary

06-04-26

06-11-26


Notice of Decision

Town of Salisbury Planning & Zoning Commission

Notice is hereby given that the following actions were taken by the Planning & Zoning Commission of the Town of Salisbury, Connecticut on June 1, 2026:

Approved - Site Plan Application #2026-0322 by George Johannesen (Allied Engineering Associates, Inc.), for development activities including a new driveway and septic systems in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 24 as Lot 02 and is located at 231 Twin Lakes Road, Salisbury. The owner of the property is American School for the Deaf. Approved with condition that impervious surface be reduced further by 0.4%and the conditions recommended by the Town consulting engineer - Special Permit Application #2026-0319 by Todd Par-sons (Haley Ward), for vertical expansion of a non-conforming structure in accordance with Section 503.2 of the regulations and Site Plan application for development activities in the Lake Protection Overlay District in accordance with Section 404 of the regulations. The property is shown on Salisbury Assessor’s Map 64 as Lot 06 and is located at 25 Morgan Lane, Salisbury. The owners of the property are Brian McDevitt & Meghna Danton.

Any aggrieved person may appeal these decisions to the Connecticut Superior Court in accordance with the provisions of Connecticut General Statutes §8-8.

Town of Salisbury

Planning & Zoning Commission

Robert Riva, Secretary

06-11-26

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DENTAL ASSISTANT Part Time: Tuesday to Friday, for exclusive private practice in Sharon, CT. Flexible schedule and hours, competitive salary. 860-364-0200, office@drnweeia.org.

Isabella Freedman Jewish Re-treat Center is a year-round 120-person retreat facility that is located in Falls Village, CT. Want to work at a beautiful, peaceful location, with great people? This is the place to be! We are currently seeking positions for Seasonal Lifeguard(s), Cook, Retreat services associate (banquet server front of house) and Mashgichim (F/T or P/T) for our summer season. For more details please visit our website at Careers - Adamah or email a copy of your resume to rebecca.eisen@adamah.org

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