Classifieds - June 12, 2025

Help Wanted

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-671-0499 or 860-671-7024.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-671-0499 or 860-671-7024.

Sharon Congregational Church is seeking a pianist: to join our music team. We host a blended worship service; knowledge of traditional hymns is beneficial. The team practices once per week and on Sunday in preparation for our 10:30 worship. A stipend is available. call 860-364-5002 or e-mail PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

Order Fulfillment (Winsted, CT) Consolidated Textile Brands: Eco friendly warehouse looking for part time help with cutting fabric, packing, shipping, and other various tasks as needed. Attention to details and ability to lift up to 50 pounds required. Join our amazing warehouse team! Hours:Monday and Tuesday, 4 hours a day, 8 A.M. -12 P.M. This job begins immediately and runs through 12/31/2025, with potential to become permanent. Please send your job history when you contact us. kari@sustainablestitches.com.

Services Offered

Carpenter, Builder: David James Valyou 25 years serving NY CT MA older homes and barns my specialty. Repairs, Renovations Based in Canaan CT. Contact: 917-538-1617 davidvalyou@yahoo.com

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

NEED YOUR HOME CLEANED?: Diana and Juliet have been servicing the Northwest Corner since 1998. We offer guaranteed satisfaction and have great references. Please call 860- 605-0528.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the sale or rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discrimination based on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Apartments For Rent

Amenia: One bedroom, 1 bath, renovated 2nd story apt. with washer/dryer hookup & two outside decks. $1200 a month plus one month security. References required. Please call 845-373-9539, Ext. 100.

Tag Sales

Lakeville, CT

HUGE MULTI FAMILY TENT TAG SALE!: SATURDAY, JUNE 14, 9:30 - 4:00. Many unusual items from travels. Clothing, some designer and some vintage. Children’s items, arts & crafts, dolls, toy kitchen. Furniture (armoire, upholstered chairs, small roll top desk and more), antique Cobblers bench. Antique tin bathtub, Barbie dolls (1990’s) new in boxes, glassware,artwork, vintage purses, parasols, and other items. You won’t be disappointed! Rain or Shine. 323 Main Street, Lakeville, CT. Use Methodist church driveway.

North Canaan, CT

TOWN WIDE TAG SALE: Sat. June 14 & Sun. June 15 North Canaan, CT. Go to tinyurl.com/tagsalenc for map of over 25 locations throughout town and Lawrence Field. Sale times and days will vary by location.