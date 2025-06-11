Kevin Kelly’s After Hours

Latest News
NORTH CANAAN — The Canaan Pirates advanced to the league championship after a comeback victory over the Tri-Town Red Sox Wednesday, June 11.
Down 3-2 with two outs and two on in the bottom of the 6th inning, "Mighty" Milo Ellison stepped up to the plate and launched a fly ball deep to left field. The single brought home Brody Ohler and Sam Hahn for a walk-off Pirates win.
"Milo did it," shouted a teammate. "Let's hear it for Milo!"
Elite pitching from both sides kept the game close. Starter Sam Hahn pitched five and one-third innings for the Pirates and recorded 10 strikeouts. For the Red Sox, Joey B. struck out 11 batters over five innings.
Sam Hahn threw 10 strikeouts for the Pirates against the Tri-Town Red Sox June 11.Photo by Riley Klein
Milo Ellison led the Pirates offensively, batting 2-for-3 with one run and three RBI. Sam Norbit logged an RBI and went 1-for-2 at the plate for Canaan.
"Nothing like a walk-off," said a spectator after the Pirates won 4-3.
Canaan, which includes players aged 10-12 from the six Region One towns and Norfolk, will face top-ranked JRC Transportation in the Northwest Connecticut District 6 Little League title game.
The Pirates rejoice after winning the Northwest Connecticut District 6 Little League semifinal game.Photo by Riley Klein
The Pirates are the reigning champs of District 6 and have a 10-2 record this season. Brody Ohler, who pitched the win in last year's championship, is expected to start on the mound once again for Canaan.
JRC Transportation led the league this season with a record of 11-1. Canaan delivered JRC its lone loss 1-0 on May 27, but JRC defeated Canaan 15-4 in the June 6 rematch.
The championship will be played at Reeves Field in Thomaston Friday, June 13, at 6 p.m.
The Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League Majors Pirates have a chance to go back-to-back in District 6.Photo by Riley Klein
Books & Blooms’ tenth anniversary
On June 20 and 21, the Cornwall Library will celebrate its 10th anniversary of Books & Blooms, the two-day celebration of gardens, art, and the rural beauty of Cornwall. This beloved annual benefit features a talk, reception, art exhibit, and self-guided tours of four extraordinary local gardens.
The first Library sponsored garden tour was in June 2010 and featured a talk by Page Dickey, an avid gardener and author. This year’s Books & Blooms will coincide with Ellen Moon’s exhibit “Thinking About Gardens,” a collection of watercolors capturing the quiet spirit of Cornwall’s private gardens. Moon, a weekly storyteller to the first grade at Cornwall Consolidated School and art curator for The Cornwall Library, paints en plein air. Her work investigates what constitutes a garden. In the description of the show, she writes: “there are many sorts...formal, botanical, cottage, vegetable, herb...even a path through the woods is a kind of garden. My current working definition of a garden is a human intervention in the landscape to enhance human appreciation of the landscape.” Also on display are two of her hand-embroidered jackets. One depicts spring’s flowering trees and pollinators. The other, a kimono, was inspired by Yeats’s “The Song of the Wandering Aengus.”
On Friday, June 20 at 5:30 p.m. writer and garden philosopher Dee Salomon will give a talk titled, “What Makes a Garden a Garden?” at Cornwall Town Hall. Beloved for her “Ungardener” column here in our newspapers, Salomon will reflect on the meaning of gardens and their place in the human imagination. The presentation is followed by a festive cocktail reception at the library, with live music by the Crownback Funk Trio, an improvisational blend of funk, blues, and jazz.
Then on Saturday, participants can enjoy self-guided tours of four distinctive Cornwall gardens, each with docents on hand to answer questions. From a terraced Italianate hillside overlooking the Housatonic River to a wild deer-frequented garden brimming with perennials and daffodils, these gardens tell stories of transformation, imagination, and place.
Books & Blooms is a reflection of the Cornwall Library’s vital role in town. “The library really is the central meeting place,” said event organizer Kirk Van Tassel. “People come here for talks, kids’ programs, art exhibits. It’s a cornerstone of community life.”
To purchase tickets, visit cornwalllibrary.org
Pastries and pages
‘What Are You Reading?” explores the lives of our local community through the books they love. In this edition, we meet Gabriella Rios, a pastry chef whose journey from high school baker to a.m. sous chef at White Hart Provisions is flavored by heritage, passion, and a deep respect for the culinary craft.
In her junior year of high school, Gabriella Rios discovered she had a knack for baking. “Holiday Collections” was one of the first cookbooks Rios spent time with, learning how to perfect brownies, cookies, and especially cupcakes.
For International Food Day at her high school, she made a classic French chocolate truffle. This memory marks the beginning of her decision to be a chef.
Rios applied to several culinary arts schools and attended the Art Institute of New York City where she majored in pastry arts.Upon graduation she worked at the Mayflower Inn, located in Washington, Connecticut, where she immersed herself in the unknown — artisanal breads, pies, quiches, etc.
Driven by the never-ending pursuit of knowledge, she applied to be a pastry chef at The White Hart Inn.
For her interview, she was asked to prepare three types of cookies and two plated desserts. Her chocolate chip cookies and brownies were such a hit that the recipes are still used at Provisions today.
Rios takes great pride in her team in the kitchen. She invests time in training each member, not only to ensure consistency in their work, but also so they may go home with the skills to cook for their loved ones.
Rios finds a deep satisfaction and pride in feeding the community with food that is of quality, with food and ingredients that she believes in.
Rios's newest project is developing and executing the menu for “Taco Tuesdays.” As a Mexican woman, she is proud to create and execute a menu that celebrates her roots. The goal is to represent her culture’s food and flavor with unwavering authenticity.
“I am doing taco night as a kind of ode to my history, and ode to my heritage.”
One of the many cookbooks that inspired Rios is “Norteña,” by Karla Zazueta. The author is from the northern region of Mexico, the same region Rios's family calls home. In these recipes Rios dances with the nostalgic memories of her childhood, recalling visits to her grandmother in Mexico who also cooked meals written down on a page from another woman with similar tastebuds.
This past Christmas, Rios's mother gave her a copy of “Holiday Collections.” She uses the recipes— with some minor tweaks— finding honor in upholding tradition.
Some of Rios's other favorite cookbooks include:
“Mosquito Supper Club,” by Melissa Martin
“Six Seasons,” by Joshua McFadden
“Kismet,” by Sara Kramer and Sarah Hymanson
“Diasporican,” by Illyanna Maisonet
“Nopalito,” by Gonzalo Guzman and Stacy Adminano
“Mi Cocina,” by Rick Martinez
Provisions at the White Hart Inn is located at 15 Under Mountain Road. in Salisbury and is open daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Olivia Geiger is an MFA student at Western Connecticut State Universiry and a lifelong resident of Lakeville.