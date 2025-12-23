restaurants

Afternoon tea at Belden

The dining room at Belsen House & Mews in Litchfield.

Since its debut on Dec. 1, afternoon tea is served Sunday through Thursday at Belsen House & Mews in Litchfield from 2 to 4 p.m. The beautiful new hotel — the latest delight from Dutchfield, the team that owns Troutbeck in Amenia — invites both guests and visitors to indulge in a relaxing tea experience in a warm and welcoming setting. The tea selection features a variety of premium blends from local tea purveyor In Pursuit of Tea, including Wood Dragon Oolong, Darjeeling, Lapsang Souchong and White Peony. Known for sourcing the finest single origin leaves directly from farmers, In Pursuit of Tea ensures the highest quality and purity in every cup. The tea service is complemented by a generous assortment of savory and sweet treats, including traditional tea sandwiches (such as cucumber, boiled egg, and curried chicken) and freshly baked scones served with clotted cream and jam. For reservations, visit: beldenhouse.com

HVRHS’s Victoria Brooks navigates traffic on her way to the hoop. She scored a game-high 17 points against Nonnewaug Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.

Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.

basketball

CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.

Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.

cornwall p&z

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.

First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.

falls village board of selectmen