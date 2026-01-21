Café Gourmet Bakery and Catering  brings high-quality dining to Canaan

Café Gourmet Bakery and Catering opened in Canaan in November 2024, bringing a high-quality yet approachable dining experience to East Main Street. The restaurant is co-owned by Andrew Thielemann, general manager, and Nicholas Policastro, executive chef, who met two years ago while working in similar roles at another establishment and decided to strike out on their own.

Currently, the restaurant is open five days a week — Thursday through Monday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. — serving breakfast and lunch. Dinner service is planned for later this winter.

“Before the end of winter, we will be offering dinner service,” Thielemann said. “Initially, we’ll open softly for a couple of nights — Fridays and Saturdays —then expand dinner service fully Thursday through Monday by the beginning of summer.”

The phased rollout will allow the owners to gather feedback and iron out any wrinkles while serving a carefully curated menu designed to give customers the quality food and service they have already experienced as breakfast-and-lunch diners.

“Then we’ll move forward on expanding menu offerings based on what we’ve learned,” Thielemann said.

Thielemann has spent three decades in the hospitality industry.

“From dishwashing to running entire operations as a general manager,”Thielemann said. “Mine has been an experience-driven career,” he added. “Locally, I spent a few years at Troutbeck in Amenia, then went to Community Table in New Preston. What I bring to the enterprise is my ability to manage multiple stakeholders in venues ranging from casual dining operations to high-end country clubs, always with excellent hospitality as my primary deliverable.”

Policastro earned his culinary arts business management degree at SUNY Delhi, where he won multiple awards as an undergraduate. After graduation, his expertise grew with each professional move: an internship at the Otesaga Hotel & Resort in Cooperstown, New York; a chef role at Turning Stone Casino in Utica; chef at the private Columbia Golf Course in Claverack, New York; and at Wheatleigh in Lenox, Massachusetts, where he perfected his upscale French cooking.

The menu reflects that depth of experience. Breakfast is available all day, and after 11 a.m., an extensive lunch menu is offered through closing at 3 p.m. Standout breakfast items include the Crème Brûlée French Toast; the Salmon Avocado Toast on house-made whole wheat sourdough; and the Elderflower Fruit Parfait with house-made granola.

Lunch offerings include French onion and potato & leek soups, a variety of fresh salads, and a “Shareable” section featuring items such as truffle fries and chocolate sourdough with ricotta.

Online reviews reflect the experience:

•“WOW!! This place is incredible! The food was absolutely delicious… Andrew, the co-owner, was friendly and made us feel so welcome.”

•“The most charming spot around with an unpretentious atmosphere and genuinely great food. High-quality ingredients, thoughtfully made dishes, and very fairly priced.”

•“The wait staff asks right away when you sit down about your dietary needs, like gluten- and dairy-free, or allergies. So welcome and proactive!”

•“I intend to become a regular customer; this restaurant, this wonderful food — well worth the trip.”

Café Gourmet – Bakery & Catering is located at 18 E. Main Street in Canaan. Phone: (959) 227-9021. Reservations are not required at this time. Once dinner service begins, reservations will be recommended.