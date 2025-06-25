Classifieds - June 26, 2025

Help Wanted

PART-TIME BOOKKEEPER: The Millerton Antiques Center is looking for a full-charge bookkeeper with knowledge of accounting principles. Flexible hours. Only 1-2 hours per week plus an additional 3-4 hours at the beginning of the month. Most work can be done from home. Weekly/monthly data entry; accounts payable; payroll; monthly financial reporting. Must know Quickbooks. Pay determined by skills and experience. Call or text Bob at 917-301-2509.

Business Development Manager (Amenia, NY), Duties incl: 1. Strategic Planning and Implementation (30%): Dvlp & execute fundraising strategies or school progs & initiatives. 2. Grant Writing & Management (20%): Research, write, & submit grant proposals to secure funding from gov’t agencies, foundations, & other sources. 3. Donor Relations & Stewardship 20%): Cultivate & maintain relationships w/current & prospective donors through personalized communications, events, & meetings. 4. Collab w/Staff (15%): Work closely w/the Dir. of Finance, Principal, & other admin staff to ensure alignment in fundraising efforts & budgeting. 5. Event Planning & Coordination (10%): Plan & execute fundraising events such as auctions, galas, & community engagement activities. 6. Data Management & Reporting (5%): Prep reports & presentations for the school board to highlight fundraising outcomes & future goals. A Mstr’s deg in Biz Admin + 2 yrs exp working in Biz Dvlpmnt or Biz Mgmt is req’d. Sal $143,811.00/Yr.Email res to Olivet Academy at jenyank@olivetacademy.org.

Experienced Horse Equestrian: to train three-year-old white Persian Mare for trail riding. 860-364-0603.

Help wanted: Small Angus Farm seeks reliable help for cattle and horses. Duties include feeding, fence repair, machine repair. Will train the right person. 860-364-0603.

Sharon Congregational Church is seeking a pianist: to join our music team. We host a blended worship service; knowledge of traditional hymns is beneficial. The team practices once per week and on Sunday in preparation for our 10:30 worship. A stipend is available. call 860-364-5002 or e-mail PastorDawson06@yahoo.com.

The Cornwall Historical Society in Cornwall, CT is looking to hire: a docent to open the museum to visitors every Saturday from July 5 to Columbus Day weekend. Hours are from 9 to 3. Duties include greeting visitors, answering questions, and processing gift shop purchases. Anyone interested should contact Suzanne Fateh at: curator@cornwallhistoricalsociety.org. Hourly pay is $20. Visit our website to learn more about CHS.

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Service: House Remodeling, Landscaping, Lawn mowing, Garden mulch, Painting, Gutters, Pruning, Stump Grinding, Chipping, Tree work, Brush removal, Fence, Patio, Carpenter/decks, Masonry. Spring and Fall Cleanup. Commercial & Residential. Fully insured. 845-636-3212.

Free!

FREE Sofa: matching Loveseat. Burgundy Plaid. 518-755-5565.

For Sale

Canoe for Sale: 14 foot Kevlar canoe with removable pontoons that prevent tipping, two paddles and original cushions, roof rack, good condition. Original cost $2000; best offer over $500. Call 860-435-8848.

Real Estate

Apartments For Rent

Amenia: One bedroom, 1 bath, renovated 2nd story apt. with washer/dryer hookup & two outside decks. $1200 a month plus one month security. References required. Please call 845-373-9539, Ext. 100.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA Two Bedroom LAKEFRONT: Log cabin. Private beach, canoes and kayaks. $1350/Week. 585-355-5245.

Tag Sales

Lakeville, CT

Group Estate Sale: June 27, 28, 29. 9 am to 4 pm. 42 Horse Shoe Lane. Lakeville, CT.

Hammertown Barn founder: is hosting a tag sale with neighbors on Saturday, June 28, from 9 AM to 1 PM, rain or shine. The location is East Street in Lakeville. Look for signs just off Route 44.

Millerton, NY

Estate Sale: Contents of a 2 Bedroom Household. Furniture, Dishes, Holiday Decorations and many tools of all kinds. 10 to 4: June 20, 21,27,28. July 11, 12. 5 Old Post Rd 3, Lot 7, Millerton, NY.

Latest News

High-speed action made for a weekend of excitement at Lime Rock Park Friday and Saturday, June 27-28.

Photo by Simon Markow

LAKEVILLE — For the first time since 2011, Lime Rock Park hosted National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing events June 27 and 28.

It was billed as the largest event in modern track history with an estimated 20,000 fans attending.

SALISBURY — Joseph Robert Meehan the 2nd,photographer, college professor and nearly 50 year resident of Salisbury, passed away peacefully at Noble Horizon on June 17, 2025. He was 83.

He was the son of Joseph Meehan the 1st and his mother, Anna Burawa of Levittown, New York, and sister Joanne, of Montgomery, New York.

STANFORDVILLE, New York — It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Florence Olive Zutter Murphy, who went home to be with the Lord on June 16, 2025, at the age of 99.

She was born in Sharon, Connecticut on Nov. 20, 1925, and was a long time resident of the Dutchess County area.

Chore Service hosted 250 supporters at it’s annual Garden Party fundraiser.

Bob Ellwood

On Saturday, June 21, Mort Klaus, longtime Sharon resident, hosted 250 enthusiastic supporters of Northwest Corner’s beloved nonprofit, Chore Service at his stunning 175-acre property. Chore Service provides essential non-medical support to help older adults and those with disabilities maintain their independence and quality of life in their own homes.

Jane MacLaren, Executive Director, and Dolores Perotti, Board President, personally welcomed arriving attendees. The well-stocked bar and enticing hors d’oeuvres table were popular destinations as the crowd waited for the afternoon’s presentations.

