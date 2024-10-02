Constance Walsh
Constance Walsh

LAKEVILLE — Constance (Connie) Walsh of Quogue, New York and West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, following a brief illness and surrounded by the warm embrace of her loving family.

Born Aug. 2, 1938, in New York City, Connie grew up in Riverdale, attended Marymount College, and raised her family in New Rochelle, Bronxville, and Manhattan.

A lover of sand and sea, she spent her childhood summers on the beach in Point Lookout, then, with her parents, sister and brother, discovered Westhampton Beach and later Quogue where she and her six children have summered for decades.

An avid athlete, fabulous dancer, fashion maven, and invincible entrepreneur, Connie founded the children’s modeling agency Rascals Unlimited in Manhattan, opened the first internet cafe and coffee house in Lakeville, and became a prominent real estate broker in New York City and Quogue.

Connie was predeceased by her parents, Billie and Tom Walsh, her sister, Barbara Freehill, and brother, Thomas Walsh.
A charismatic, valiant spirit and lover of life, Connie inspired all who met her.

She is survived by her six adoring children; Billie Fitzpatrick (Gretchen Weimer),Tracy Finnegan (Joe), Tara Fitzpatrick, Jacqui Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Austin (Bob), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Tom Cunningham); eleven grandchildren, Conor McGlone, Brendan McGlone, Darby McGlone, Joey McGlone, and Sophia Fitzpatrick, Sean Finnegan, Patrick Finnegan, and Daniel Finnegan, Grace Fitzpatrick and Dare Fitzpatrick, and Maud Fitzpatrick.

A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception, Quogue, NY at 11 a.m. Oct. 26, followed by a reception at the Quogue Field Club.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Doors open at new Sarum Village affordable housing

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) gave brief remarks Monday, Sept. 30 before she picked up the big scissors and cut the ribbon on a new group of affordable housing units built in Sarum Village in Salisbury.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — The third group of affordable housing units at Sarum Village is complete. There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon, Sept 30.

Sarum Village is owned by the private Salisbury Housing Committee, Inc. SHC Vice-President Jocelyn Ayer set the stage, noting that there are 204 households in Salisbury who pay 50% or more of their income for housing.

Fashion and fun mark a century of service

Fashion and fun mark a century of service

Tom Barret shows off some Rummage Sale finds.

Natalia Zukerman

On Saturday, Sept. 28, the Cornwall Woman’s Society hosted its 100th anniversary celebration at Mohawk Mountain ski lodge.

“This celebration is to thank the people of Cornwall for their support and to celebrate the 100 years that the Woman’s Society has contributed to Cornwall and to needs near and far,” said Nancy Barr, co-chair of the Cornwall Woman’s Society (CWS).

Haystack Festival returns to Norfolk

Haystack Festival returns to Norfolk

Now in its sixth year, the Haystack Book Festival brings together writers and thinkers in unmoderated conversation. Produced in conjunction with the Norfolk Foundation, whose mission is “to contribute to the vitality and sustainability of Norfolk, particularly in relation to the town’s natural setting and multiple artistic and cultural attractions,” the Haystack Book Festival takes place at the Norfolk Library. On Sunday, Oct. 6 at 1:30 p.m. the festival will have an event for middle grade readers at The HUB featuring Sarah Maslin Nir.

“We’re excited to be celebrating the sixth year of the festival. This year we have a great program discussing topics as wide ranging as ballet, interpreting the landscape, and looking at the horse as a treasured companion throughout history, along with other ideas that will be discussed on our stage,” says Michael Selleck co-director of the Haystack Book Festival.

