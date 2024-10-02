Constance Walsh

LAKEVILLE — Constance (Connie) Walsh of Quogue, New York and West Palm Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on Sept. 16, following a brief illness and surrounded by the warm embrace of her loving family.



Born Aug. 2, 1938, in New York City, Connie grew up in Riverdale, attended Marymount College, and raised her family in New Rochelle, Bronxville, and Manhattan.



A lover of sand and sea, she spent her childhood summers on the beach in Point Lookout, then, with her parents, sister and brother, discovered Westhampton Beach and later Quogue where she and her six children have summered for decades.



An avid athlete, fabulous dancer, fashion maven, and invincible entrepreneur, Connie founded the children’s modeling agency Rascals Unlimited in Manhattan, opened the first internet cafe and coffee house in Lakeville, and became a prominent real estate broker in New York City and Quogue.



Connie was predeceased by her parents, Billie and Tom Walsh, her sister, Barbara Freehill, and brother, Thomas Walsh.

A charismatic, valiant spirit and lover of life, Connie inspired all who met her.



She is survived by her six adoring children; Billie Fitzpatrick (Gretchen Weimer),Tracy Finnegan (Joe), Tara Fitzpatrick, Jacqui Fitzpatrick, Siobhan Austin (Bob), and Ryan Fitzpatrick (Tom Cunningham); eleven grandchildren, Conor McGlone, Brendan McGlone, Darby McGlone, Joey McGlone, and Sophia Fitzpatrick, Sean Finnegan, Patrick Finnegan, and Daniel Finnegan, Grace Fitzpatrick and Dare Fitzpatrick, and Maud Fitzpatrick.



A Memorial Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception, Quogue, NY at 11 a.m. Oct. 26, followed by a reception at the Quogue Field Club.



The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.