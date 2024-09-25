Cornwall issues permitsfor three affordable homes

CORNWALL — Cornwall Housing Corporation has received approval to begin construction on three single-family homes in town.



The permits were processed in September for the following addresses: 325 Town St., 349 Town St. and 0 Dark Entry Rd. Each home will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The houses will be sold at a price of $250,000 to families earning about 80% of the median county income. The land will be leased by CHC to the buyers at a price of $300 per year on a 99-year agreement.

Torrington Area Health District has approved the septic plans for two of the properties with the third still in review. Pre-development began this month on the approved plots with clearing taking place to ready the land for construction.

The funding for these homes is coming from a collective grant through the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunities. The “scattered site initiative” bundles nine construction projects in the county together under a single grant application. In addition to the three Cornwall homes, the grant includes four homes in Salisbury, one in Norfolk and one in Washington.

CHC President Ginni Block said construction can begin once the funds are released from the Department of Housing via Capital for Change. Development could start as early as fall of this year.

Block said CHC has a waitlist for affordable home seekers but encouraged prospective residents to apply.

“We are happy to have applicants,” said Block. “Send in applications so that we can review them and help start on the pre-approval process.”

Interested individuals can apply directly on the CHC’s website at www.cornwallhousingcorporation.com