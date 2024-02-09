Cornwall receives grant for new sidewalks

Latest News
Mountaineers fall to Litchfield 72-44
Feb 09, 2024
Riley Klein
LITCHFIELD — Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) Mountaineers basketball lost to the Litchfield High School Cowboys in a 72-44 decision Tuesday, Feb. 6.
The Mountaineers fell into a deep hole early on and were unable to climb out. Despite the deficit, HVRHS battled to the final buzzer.
The Cowboys came out of the gate on a blazing saddle. A.J. Quesnel and Travis Lipinsky combined for 19 first-quarter points and helped Litchfield pull ahead to a 24-8 lead.
HVRHS struggled to find a rhythm offensively as it was constantly corralled by a full-court press. Litchfield kept cruising with dominant rebounding and superior ball movement. By halftime, the Mountaineers trailed 41-14.
The game turned scrappy in the second half and hard fouls were committed by both sides. At times, the whistle seemed to only blow in one direction, which visibly added to the frustration of HVRHS players.
With HVRHS down about 30 points in the fourth, Owen Riemer ate a hard flagrant one foul from Lipinsky. The two players squared off after the hit before their teammates split them apart. Litchfield’s coach immediately benched Lipinsky for the unsportsmanlike foul and he did not return to the court. Riemer knocked down both technical free throws and followed it up with a long 3-pointer.
In the end, Litchfield won 72-44 and advanced to a record of 9-9 this season. HVRHS’ record moved to 3-14.
Litchfield was led in scoring by A.J. Quesnel with 20 points and Travis Lipinsky with 15 points.
Anthony Labbadia and Flynn Ryan each finished with 11 points for HVRHS.
The Mountaineers will host Northwestern High School on Friday, Feb. 9. Junior varsity tips off at 5:30 p.m. with varsity to follow at 7 p.m.
Leila Hawken
SHARON — It was hard to tell whether the grown-up took the child to the library or if it was the other way round.
Enthusiasm was in high gear as the staff at the Hotchkiss Library welcomed all for “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” observed Saturday, Feb. 3.
Now in its 13th year and celebrated worldwide, the event is held annually on the first Saturday in February.
At The Hotchkiss Library, the day coincided with the regularly scheduled Saturday morning story hour, drawing a capacity audience of parents and children, first to sing some cheery, settling-down songs and then to hear stories read aloud.
“I love reading to kids,” said Eloise Kivitz, 10, who kicked off the story hour with “No Pirates Allowed” by Rhonda Greene, her strong reading performance done with expression and clarity.
Mid-morning story time was organized by Renee DeSimone, head of circulation and children’s services, who also read aloud and had arranged for special features to add to the celebration. There was a basket of bookmarks that could be crayon-colored on the spot or taken home, a game where children could identify silhouettes of possibly familiar book characters, and even a cardboard cutout opportunity for a photo with a fun book character.
“I’m excited when parents come in with their kids,” said DeSimone as the families filed in. She acknowledged that sometimes it is difficult for families to find the time.
At the end of it all, children who checked books out received a gift bag to take home.
In the foreground, Eloise Kivitz, 10, is reading aloud.Leila Hawken
Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.
Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.
The stage in the auditorium at Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS) was bare. Olson said set-building will begin later in February.
Choreographer Amber Cameron put a group through their paces in the school cafeteria. To the untutored eye, the dancers seemed to have a good grasp of the piece, but Cameron moved about from group to group, adjusting something here, tinkering with something there.
The show runs March 14-16 at HVRHS.
SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.
Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.
First Selectman Curtis Rand said he wanted to emphasize that the Pope designs “are nothing more than concepts.”
Final plans must go through the relevant town boards and commissions, as with any other application, he said.
McGuire said he received a letter from a concerned neighbor of the Pope property and met with the man, whose concerns included the scale and density of the design concept and the effect on the Rail Trail:
“We agreed to stay in touch.”
Several participants said the committee should hold some kind of public meeting on their work to date. Rand suggested waiting until spring, when residents who winter in balmier climes have returned.
