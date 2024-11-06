Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Magician Sandy Rhoades delighted a young Spiderman on Halloween in Falls Village.

Patrick L. Sullivan
halloween

Costumed kiddos swarm Falls Village and Lakeville on Halloween

Downtown Falls Village was chock full of trick or treaters on Halloween, Thursday, Oct. 31.

Assorted superheroes, sea creatures and at least one bush rollicked around the downtown area, taking time out from collecting candy to be wowed by Sandy Rhoades doing magic tricks, drop in at the Center on Main for a refreshing glass of cider, and to chase each other around.

There was a Jurassic Park setup, a sea anemone with accompanying jellyfish, and somewhat less esoteric displays from Great Mountain Forest and Adamah Farm.

Children also plied the residential streets for candy.

Over in Lakeville, streets were blocked off and children in costume were everywhere as darkness fell.

The children knew to make their way to the Grove around 7 p.m. for hay rides, cider and doughnuts, and, most importantly, a massive, free-form shaving cream fight.

Shaving cream was flying at the town Grove Oct. 31.Patrick L. Sullivan

The Grove was abundantly adorned with Halloween props, and Stacey Dodge, Grove manager, and Lisa McAuliffe, Recreation director, awaited the shaving cream combatants.

The children brought their own shaving cream. The Grove supplied towels.

This was a good thing, as by 7:30 p.m. there wasn’t a youngster in sight who wasn’t liberally coated with the stuff.

Somehow a reporter managed to get in the middle of it and emerge unfoamed.

halloween

Latest News

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace makes Frederic's IT List

Abigail Horace

Rebecca Broomfield

Abigail Horace, the creative force behind Casa Marcelo Interior Design Studio in Salisbury, has recently earned a coveted spot on Frederic Magazine’s second annual IT List, marking her as one of 12 up-and-coming designers redefining the design landscape. With a style that values functionality, spaciousness, and beauty, Horace’s work embodies a refined approach that has made her a standout in both Connecticut’s Northwest Corner and beyond.

“I didn’t know about Frederic until recently,” Horace admitted. “It’s very well done. A lot of designers I speak to say it’s their new favorite magazine, so it’s a really big honor to be in here.” Looking through the thick pages of the magazine — a lovely, lush, quietly powerful publication backed by the textile giant Schumacher— Horace reflected on her journey from Queens to Lakeville, from the constant rush of high-end design in New York City to this place, her place, which she has shaped, and which shapes her.

Keep ReadingShow less
interior design

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night

South Kent overrun with zombies Halloween night
Lans Christensen

The living dead broke into dance at Falcon Field Thursday, Oct. 31, when South Kent School's Thriller Flash Mob returned for its annual night in the

halloween

Paranormal Society seeks to explain the unexplainable

Paranormal Society seeks to explain the unexplainable

The night after Halloween, the team from the Eastern Connecticut Paranormal Society regaled a receptive crowd at the Scoville Memorial Library with their experiences investigating paranormal phenomena.

Paranormal society co-founder David Bray, with investigators Ursula Wiebusch and Trish Blanchette, described the methodology and results of their investigations in considerable detail.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle