David William Matheson

FALLS VILLAGE — David William Matheson, 81, of East Hartford, formerly of Falls Village, died April 23, 2025, at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Hartford. David was the husband of Margaret (Kirkpatrick) Matheson. David and Margaret celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary in May of 2024. David was born Jan. 10, 1944, at Sharon Hospital, son of the late Walter and Mary (Murphy) Matheson.

David graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village. He worked for 32 years for the State of Connecticut, Department of Transportation and retired as a General Supervisor.

He was very involved in youth sports and coached his son, David, in little league baseball, basketball (CYB) and the HVRHS golf team. He also coached his daughter, Erin, in basketball (CYB) as well. David’s greatest joy was his family, including nightly wiffle ball games.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his son, David, his wife Nicole, and grandson, Nicholas, of Southington, Connecticut, and his daughter, Erin, of Peabody, Massachusetts. David is also survived by his brother, Sandy Matheson and his wife Diana; his sister Ann Matheson; his nephew John Matheson, his wife Judy and children, Paige and Jack; his sister-in-law Hazel McGuire; and his niece Michelle Hansen, and her husband Matt. David was predeceased by his in-laws Ralph and Sara Kirkpatrick; brother-in-law John Kirkpatrick; brother-in-law Edward McGuire; and Uncle Jack.

Funeral services will be private. Memorial donations may be sent to The East Hartford Fire Department, Attention: The Medical Division, 31 School Street, East Hartford, CT 06108. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home, 118 Main Street, Canaan, CT 06018.

