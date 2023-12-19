Debra Stickles

MILLERTON — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Debra S. Stickles, daughter of the late John and Mary (Finn) Gilbert, a devoted wife to John K. Stickles II, and a loving mother to Christy Hill (Michael) of Pine Plains, Casey Stickles, and John Stickles III both of Millerton. 

Debra departed from this world on Dec. 17, 2023, due to natural causes, leaving behind a legacy of compassion and selflessness. Debra worked as a certified nursing assistant in private practice for over 40 years.

Debra’s unwavering commitment to others defined her character. She spent her life as a dedicated caregiver, extending her warmth to those around her – including animals which she found joy and solace in the company of.

Debra was a 65 year resident of Millerton, which was not just a place to live but a community she actively contributed to and cared for.

Above all, Debra’s legacy will be her big heart and never-ending care for others. She leaves behind a trail of love and kindness that will continue to inspire and comfort those who were fortunate enough to know her. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling to Lake George, Florida, Arizona and summering on Cape Cod. 

In this time of grief, let us remember Debra Stickles for the love she gave, the lives she touched, and the indelible mark she left on the hearts of those who were blessed to call her wife, mother, friend, and neighbor. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her memory be a source of solace for those who mourn her passing.

In addition to her husband and children, Debra is survived by her sister, Lynn Swart and her husband Leroy of Millbrook; her nieces, Lori Cookingham (Mike) of Millerton and Jodi Swart (Bryan) of Pleasant Valley; her great niece and nephews, Andrew and Joseph Milano, Amber Gunn and Bryan Corns, Jr. and TroiHunter (Jackie) and Cole Cookingham.  In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Nancy Gilbert of Millerton. 

There will be no public calling hours or funeral. A Celebration of Life will be announced for family and friends at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Dutchess County SPCA, 636 Violet Ave., Poughkeepsie, NY 12538. To send an online condolence to the family, plant a tree in Debra’s honor or send flowers to the family home, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com  Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546.

