Dodge marks 25 years at Town Grove

LAKEVILLE — Town Grove Manager Stacey Dodge was honored for 25 years of service at a party thrown by the Lake Wononscopomuc Association at the Grove Saturday, June 1.



Bill Littauer of the lake association praised Dodge’s management of the town beach and related facilities. “It’s nicer than a lot of private beaches.”

He also noted that Dodge was quick to act on the threat of the invasive plant hydrilla last fall, when it was discovered at East Twin Lake.

Dodge immediately shut down the launching of boats, a restriction that is in effect this summer as well. Instead, anglers can rent rowboats and small electric motors at the beach office.

Dodge said as far as preventing hydrilla goes, “It’s a group effort.”

“If we can all be diligent we can save this lake from hydrilla.”

As for her tenure, she said “I still enjoy coming to work.”