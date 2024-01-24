Doris Palmer

KENT — In loving memory of Doris Palmer, a devoted wife, mother, Nana, sister and friend.

She passed peacefully on Jan. 2, 2024. Born on Aug. 5, 1933, to Alvin and Marion Peterson in Queens, New York, she is now reunited with her husband, James A. Palmer, and son, Douglas.

Doris is survived by her sons; James Palmer Jr. and his wife Karen, Scott Palmer and his wife Lori, and daughter Kathy Brown and her husband Winn. She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Jeffrey, Christopher, Melaney, Jessica, and Jennifer. She is also survived by her brother Frederick, his wife Joy and family, her nephew William Palmer and his wife Klara, and other extended family who were touched by her warmth and guidance.

Doris was an accomplished quilter, finding joy in creating beautiful works of art and generously shared her passion by teaching others and gifting her quilts .

Throughout her life she set an example of service to others and her community. She launched a church nursery school, served as President of the Board of the New Milford Visiting Nurse Association, coordinator and driver for FISH of Kent, assistant registrar of voters and long time poll worker, and a member of the Kent Garden Club and Kent Quilters. She was a long active member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church.

Doris leaves behind a legacy of love, creativity, and a deep connection with those fortunate enough to have been part of her life. May her teachings and memories continue to inspire.

Her warm spirit, love, and dedication will be dearly missed.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Contributions in memory of Doris can be made to the Kent Community Fund, P.O.Box 262, Kent, CT 06757 or The Kent Garden Club at P.O.Box 771, Kent, CT 06757.

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Latest News

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Spongy moth and what it is doing to our forests

Female spongy moths lay eggs masses on a black oak tree at the Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y.

Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies / Lori Quillen

MILLBROOK, N.Y. — One of the major factors in the cycle of the spongy moth and their proliferation — or lack of proliferation — turns out to be acorns.

Spongy moths, formerly referred to as Gypsy moths for their itinerant ways, were the topic of a lecture Thursday, Jan. 11, by scientists Clive Jones, who has studied the spongy moth for 30 years, and Charles Canham, who has studied northeastern forests for 40 years. Both are emeritus scientists of Cary Institute of Ecosystems Studies, which hosted the lecture.

Keep ReadingShow less
spongy moth

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

Salisbury hockey tops Kent 5-1

A faceoff between Kent captain Giovanni DiGiulian and Salisbury captain Seamus Latta. The Jan. 20 match was the second time these two rivals met this season.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Salisbury School varsity hockey traveled to Kent School on Saturday, Jan. 20, for the second of their two seasonal games.

Salisbury was looking for vengeance after Kent won the first match 4-2 on Dec. 9. Since then, each team has performed more or less evenly against conference competition. Kent’s record before the Jan. 20 game was 11-4-1, while Salisbury stood at 11-5-1.

Keep ReadingShow less
hockey

Hospital scorecard

Hospital scorecard

The past few months have been witness to a string of decisions from the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy (OHS) regarding applications from rural hospitals that want to end labor and delivery services.

OHS was created in 2018 to develop and implement a comprehensive healthcare vision for the state, and requires certain types of providers to obtain state approval prior to making major changes in the healthcare landscape.The current OHS scorecard shows two proposed denials and one approval. But it’s not over yet.

Keep ReadingShow less
the lakeville journal editorial

Turning Back the Pages

Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

In the award of prizes to the school children last Friday morning for the collection of tent caterpillar egg masses, care was taken to thank the children for their services to the town and to express the hope that their interest would be kept up so that the collection might continue until the hatching season.

Keep ReadingShow less