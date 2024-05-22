SALISBURY — Doris Schmoll Alexander left us April 17, 2024, in Palm City Florida, after a long and full life of 97 years.

Doris was born on July 15, 1926, to Carl William Schmoll and Marget (Olsen) Schmoll in Woodbury Heights, New Jersey. The middle child of five, she outlived all of her siblings; Charles Schmoll of Seattle, Morris Schmoll of Maine, Ruth Schmoll Moore of New Jersey, and Grace Schmoll Noddin of Maine.

Doris married Richard William Alexander in 1950, and bore three children; Rick, Mark, and Megan. When her children were young she spent her summers with friends in beach chairs at the Lakeville Town Grove, watching the children grow.

Doris earned her Bachelors degree from New Jersey State Teacher’s College, Glassboro, New Jersey, and her Masters degree from Western Connecticut State University, Danbury. For many years Doris taught middle school language arts at Salisbury Central School in Salisbury, retiring in 1986.

Doris was an assertive and direct teacher, much loved for encouraging and inspiring her middle schoolers. She is fondly remembered for her legendary sterling silver wrist bangles, forewarning all in the halls of her approach. Sadly she had to abandon the bangles in later years when they began to cause imbalance problems, worsening her osteoporosis.

With her husband Dick, she ran the Yesterday’s Yankee B&B in Salisbury and developed a cooperative B&B Booking Service for the area. Always an accomplished cook, during the B&B years she became a gourmet. One of her favorite dishes from those days was her Magic Dragon Puff, a breakfast souffle. From her teens Doris enjoyed playing card games and up until the her last few years, she diligently worked on mastering competitive bridge.

Doris and Dick loved to travel, with memorable trips to Costa Rica, Turkey, Greece, France, England, and Thailand, often traveling with close friends Mary and Mac Rogers.

After retiring from teaching, Doris spent winters in Florida and summers at Pine Grove in Falls Village, where she became known as a hostess of many dinner parties and holding annual open houses to which she insisted everyone was invited. She also served a term on the Pine Grove board of directors. In the early 2000s, as their advanced years made travel more difficult, Doris and Dick remained in Florida full time.

While struggling with dementia, communications and visits from her family, friends, and many of her students, helped her to get through the difficult last five years. The hundreds of cards and Facebook messages, always read aloud to her, helped her recall countless memories and so many good people, otherwise difficult for her to access.

Doris is survived by her son, Rick Alexander, of Fort Pierce, Florida; granddaughters, Carrie Alexander of Chico, California, and Laura Alexander of Sheffield, Massachusetts, and great granddaughter Pyper Alexander of Sheffield.

Doris is also survived by her son, Mark Alexander, of Falls Village, and grandson, Matthew Alexander of Austin, Texas. Doris was predeceased by her husband, Dick, and daughter Megan Alexander, both of Stuart, Florida, and her grandson, James Alexander of Rockport, Massachusetts.

The family is grateful for the two and a half years of kind care provided by the Palm City Nursing and Rehab nurses and staff. Neptune Society of Fort Lauderdale handled final arrangements. No memorial service is planned at this time. Donations in memory of Doris Alexander can be made to Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, Florida, treasurehealth.org.