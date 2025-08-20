Edith L. Gaskin

LAKEVILLE — Edith L. Gaskin passed away peacefully on Aug. 18, 2025, at her home in West Yarmouth, Massachusetts, at the age of 101. She was a longtime Lakeville/Salisbury resident until recently when she moved to Cape Cod to be closer to her daughter, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Edith and her late husband Don moved to Lakeville in 1969 and she contributed to the community in innumerable ways, including as co-proprietor of the Unicorn Bookshop, positions with the Sharon Creative Arts Foundation (SCAF), in the business office and the library at Salisbury School, and as a classroom volunteer at Salisbury Central School.

Edith was born in Secaucus, New Jersey, on Aug. 5, 1924. She graduated from the New Jersey College for Women and did graduate work in Spanish literature at the University of Mexico in Mexico City. She later served on the Board of Education in Little Falls, New Jersey for five years, the first and only woman on the nine-person panel. She was also instrumental in getting a new library built in Little Falls, New Jersey. Edith was an avid reader and was a frequent visitor to the Scoville Library, but her happiest moments were spent with her family.

Edith is survived by her two daughters, Carol Gaskin and her husband Nick of Sarasota, Florida, and Debra Fails and her husband Robert of Mashpee, Massachusetts, three grandchildren, Sarah Jardine and her husband Andrew, Seth Fails and his wife Emily, and Mattie Menassa and her husband Joe and five great-grandchildren, Amelia and Eloise Jardine and Bodhi, Milo and Wyatt Fails.

Memorial contributions in Edith’s name, may be sent to the Save the Children organization or to The Native American Women’s College Fund.

Clyde Perham Weed



Clyde Perham Weed

CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.

Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.

Backgammon series begins at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon


Backgammon lessons kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 13, at The Hotchkiss Library. Instructor Roger Lourie works with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, while his wife, Claude, assists at a second board with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury.
Leila Hawken

In light of rising local interest in the centuries-old game of Backgammon, Wednesday afternoon backgammon instruction and play sessions are being offered at The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The first such session was held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, attracting two enthusiastic participants, both of whom resolved to return for the weekly sessions.

Expert player and instructor Roger Lourie of Sharon, along with his equally expert wife, Claude, led the session, jumping right into the action of playing the game. Claude chose to pair with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury, a moderately experienced player looking to improve her skills, while Lourie teamed himself with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, who was new to the game.

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style



Pantry essentials at Dugazon

Jennifer Almquist

You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.

