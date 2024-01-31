Edna Carolyne McCown

Edna Carolyne McCown

AMENIA — Dr. Edna Carolyne McCown, 76, an eight-year resident of Amenia, formerly of Brooklyn, New York, died peacefully on Jan. 25, 2024, at her home in Amenia. Dr. McCown was a retired program director at the Goethe-Institut in New York City and a freelance translator of German literature throughout her career.

Born Aug. 27, 1947, in Florence, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late William R. and Ernestine K. (Allen) McCown. She received her doctorate degree from SUNY Stony Brook. On Jan. 16, 2010, in Durham, Connecticut, she married Dr. Nancy F. McKenzie, who survives her at their home in Amenia.

Dr. McCown was active in Food of Life Pantry and The Giving Garden at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Amenia Union. She also was a longtime advocate for the new Amenia Free Library and supporter and visitor of favorite creatures at the Sharon Audubon Center.

In addition to her loving wife, Edna is survived by her sister, Carolyne Bobine McCown of The Villages, Florida, and many friends in Amenia, New York, California, Frankfurt and Berlin.

A celebration of Edna’s life will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations in Edna’s memory: Doctors Without Borders USA, P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, MD 2174, Pen America, 588 Broadway, Suite 33, New York, NY 10012, St. Thomas Episcopal Church-Food of Life Pantry, 40 Leedsville Rd., Amenia, NY 12501 or Amenia Free Library, P.O. Box 27, Amenia, NY 12501.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Edna’s memory please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Anne Chickering Hill

Anne Chickering Hill

MILLERTON­ — Anne Chickering Hill of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Millerton, passed away on Jan. 12, 2024.

Anne was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1935, the daughter of John and Alice Chickering. She attended The Brearley School in Manhattan, Westover School in Middletown, Connecticut and graduated from Wells College in Aurora, New York.

Falls Village board adopts new town plan

Falls Village board adopts new town plan

FALLS VILLAGE — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to adopt the 2024 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) after a public hearing Thursday, Jan 25. Both the hearing and subsequent meeting were held online only.

Consultant Glenn Chalder of Planitmetrics presented a concise overview of the POCD, noting that by state law, such plans must be updated every 10 years.

Hanson’s memory coins preserve precious moments digitally

Hanson’s memory coins preserve precious moments digitally

Lara Hanson of Kent has created an innovative Memory Coin to digitally preserve important memories.

KENT—Back in 1973, Jim Croce sang, “If I could save time in a bottle / the first thing that I’d like to do / Is to save every day till eternity passes away / Just to spend them with you.”

Everyone occasionally has that feeling. Time is fleeting, our lives ephemeral, their meaning lost in the ether.

Reprieve sought for imperiled maple tree

Reprieve sought for imperiled maple tree

Tree in peril: After nearly 300 years of providing shade to a Millerton Road home, this venerable sugar maple tree has been slated for removal by the state Department of Transportation. The tree was planted in 1739, the year that Sharon was founded. Both the tree and the town would celebrate their tricentennials in 15 years.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — As a very young tree in 1739, a sturdy sugar maple saw the founding of Sharon that same year, and has stood ever since, shading the front of an historic local home.

Now approaching 300 years in age, the tree grows in front of 60 Millerton Road, the home of 94-year-old resident Barbara Bartram, but the state Department of Transportation (DOT) has indicated that the tree is slated for removal due to its proximity to power lines.

