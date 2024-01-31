Edna Carolyne McCown

Latest News
Anne Chickering Hill
Jan 31, 2024
MILLERTON — Anne Chickering Hill of Hobe Sound, Florida, and Millerton, passed away on Jan. 12, 2024.
Anne was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1935, the daughter of John and Alice Chickering. She attended The Brearley School in Manhattan, Westover School in Middletown, Connecticut and graduated from Wells College in Aurora, New York.
Anne married her first love, Richard “Dick” Hill, in Sept. 1957. Anne and Dick resided in New York City for a brief period of time before Dick was posted to London by his employer. Anne and Dick spent the next 40 years of their 56 year-long marriage in London.
In 1999, the couple moved back to the United States to split their time between Hobe Sound and Millerton.
Anne was a passionate tennis player both on and off the court. “Angle Annie” was a competitive opponent and a sought-after partner. She adored her frequent matches at the Jupiter Island Club and the Millbrook Golf & Tennis Club but could also be counted on to watch every minute of every tennis Grand Slam tournament.
Anne was an avid horticulturist and her homes were always filled to overflowing with flowers and potted plants and surrounded by beautiful landscaping. Anne was also an accomplished cook and a gracious host. She had a vast library of cookbooks and would read them for pleasure. She adored welcoming family and friends into her homes for lunches and dinners that would last for many hours.
Anne was passionate about her many activities at The Jupiter Island Club, including the Garden Club, the Library and the Chorus. However, most special to Anne was her role on the Altar Guild at Christ Memorial Chapel. It was the highlight of her week and she spent many Saturdays, Sundays and holidays setting up for communion and other chapel events.
Anne was preceded in death by her husband in 2013. She is survived and sorely missed by her two children, Wendy Hill and Peter Hill (Sara) and her three granddaughters, Katie, Caroline and Emma.
A memorial service will be held for Anne on Saturday, Mar. 2, at 1.00 p.m. at Christ Memorial Chapel, 52 South Beach Road, Hobe Sound.
Keep ReadingShow less
FALLS VILLAGE — The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to adopt the 2024 Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) after a public hearing Thursday, Jan 25. Both the hearing and subsequent meeting were held online only.
Consultant Glenn Chalder of Planitmetrics presented a concise overview of the POCD, noting that by state law, such plans must be updated every 10 years.
Public comment was largely in the form of a lengthy list of questions and concerns from Daly Reville. Chalder noted that as a result of Reville’s close reading of the POCD, the Litchfield County Center for Housing Opportunity was added to the list of partner organizations. Reville also questioned whether one of the houses shown in a photograph is actually in the town. Chalder said he would double-check.
The new POCD is available on the town website.
Keep ReadingShow less
Hanson’s memory coins preserve precious moments digitally
Jan 31, 2024
Photo Contributed
KENT—Back in 1973, Jim Croce sang, “If I could save time in a bottle / the first thing that I’d like to do / Is to save every day till eternity passes away / Just to spend them with you.”
Everyone occasionally has that feeling. Time is fleeting, our lives ephemeral, their meaning lost in the ether.
Lara Hanson, a Kent mother and innovative technological whiz, may not have a bottle in which to store memories, but she has a 21st-century answer to Croce’s plea —Vaulted Memory Coins, each about the size of a quarter, that can be easily pressed onto any object, storing the memories associated with that object.
Suddenly, stories about the table in the hall that has been coveted by successive generations, or the buggy in the barn that great-great-grandpa drove when courting his bride come to life, played back on our mobile phones with a tap.
Birthdays, weddings, youthful adventures, sun-filled days at the beach with our babies, and those final, tender, end-of-life memories can be stored and shared forever. Pressed on a personalized Christmas ornament or a birthday card, they can become a wonderful vehicle to record the happenings of the day.
The idea of creating these little “keepers of memories” developed after Hanson suffered a near-death experience following an ectopic pregnancy. “When I nearly died, I realized my kids wouldn’t know my stories,” she said. “Thirteen years ago, I went and stayed with a tribe in Panama — my kids wouldn’t have known about that. Videos are really helpful, and the coins can link to sources such as YouTube.”
But it doesn’t have to be videos of major events. “The connection between memories and keepsakes is profound,” she said. “We have Ancestry but there was no way to share the memories of things in the household. There is a little wooden bird on my bedside table that belonged to my great-grandmother. I wanted to connect that little hummingbird to her poetry book, which she wrote at the turn of the last century. My children would never have made that connection —that was the backdrop on creating this.”
She said many people use Facebook to store memories, but with so much content on that site after only one year, most people can’t find photos of their last birthday. By contrast, each Vaulted memory coin can hold up to 10 memories, which are then stored in a “vault.” “If you want to add another coin, you can do it,” she said. “The vault is limitless.”
“This brings everything to life. It’s important to preserve these memories,” she said, predicting that they could literally recast the lens of American history.
She recalled that her father served in Vietnam, a land she later visited. “We know it was the subtext for a lot his history, and now my children can hear about it from someone who was in Vietnam. I have another vaulted memory about my mother’s cookbook and the stories about it. I want my children to know the family history.”
To vault a memory, users scan the coin with their smartphone and register the related object in the accompanying app. Users can then add images, videos, audio, and text to capture the history of the given object, which can then be played back by any future users who scan the coin.
For her memory chips, she adapted a former digital development used to authenticate product brands with the mobile phone.
Each coin is $5; Vaulted offers storage at no additional fee.
She also works with institutions such as White Memorial in Litchfield, universities, corporations, sports programs and other organizations to permanently store their legacies.
Last year her new business announced its participation in Techstars’ accelerator program. “It’s a pretty exclusive thing,” she reported. “It’s sponsored by JP Morgan and supports new technology companies.”
Keep ReadingShow less
Reprieve sought for imperiled maple tree
Jan 31, 2024
Leila Hawken
SHARON — As a very young tree in 1739, a sturdy sugar maple saw the founding of Sharon that same year, and has stood ever since, shading the front of an historic local home.
Now approaching 300 years in age, the tree grows in front of 60 Millerton Road, the home of 94-year-old resident Barbara Bartram, but the state Department of Transportation (DOT) has indicated that the tree is slated for removal due to its proximity to power lines.
In a recent statement, Barbara Bartram’s nephew, Peter Bartram, indicated that two professional arborists have inspected the tree recently, finding no disease and anticipating that the tree could last for another 15 to 20 years, long enough to see the town’s tricentennial celebration. Bartram said that Sharon tree warden Jeffrey Perotti planned to assess the tree this week.
“I would like to have a reprieve but so far, DOT has not relented. The tree provides valuable shade for the house. We will miss it if they succeed in removing it. It is a part of Sharon history and our family history,” Bartram said in a statement Monday, Jan. 29.
“They (DOT) are scheduled to start removing it on Thursday, Feb. 1, at 8 a.m. I would prefer they merely trim off one dead branch at the very top and one that is growing near the house,” Bartram added, as a suggestion.
Bartram said that he installed a plexiglass shield in the fall of 2023 to waterproof and birdproof a major cavity, protecting the tree from further damage.
“The tree is old and requires care, which I have been doing since August,” Bartram said.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading