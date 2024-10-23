Edwin McGhee
Edwin McGhee

MILLERTON — Edwin McGhee, 92, of Millerton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Edwin was born June 30, 1932 to Edwin and Agnes. He was raised in Millerton, alongside his siblings, James and Henry. He graduated from Millerton Union Free, attended SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY New Paltz, and served proudly in the Army in the artillery unit. Ed enjoyed a full career at Keuffel and Esser (Taconic Products) in the maintenance department. Ed was an avid musician, woodworker, and gardener. A kind and loving father, husband, and friend. He fiddled, whittled, and gardened his way through life from beginning to end.

Edwin is survived by his wife, Marion McGhee, his three daughters, Colleen McGhee (William Anstett), Dawn Runge (Robert), Krista McGhee (Jeffrey Litishin) and his grandchildren, Robert Runge (Michelle), Olivia Runge (William Clark). Also, his six great grandchildren, his brother Henry McGhee (Roberta), the mother of his daughters, Barbara Baker Byron, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by Clark Barrett and James McGhee (Barbara).

A time for sharing memories and offering condolences was held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, 8063 Route 22, Copake. A funeral service was held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The Smithfield Church, 656 Smithfield Valley Rd, Amenia, New York. Interment followed in Irondale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Sunday in the Country Food Drive (sundayinthecountry.org), Millerton Fire Department, or to Hudson Valley Hospice Dutchess County Office (hvhospice.org). To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

