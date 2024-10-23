MILLERTON — Edwin McGhee, 92, of Millerton, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife and three daughters Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. Edwin was born June 30, 1932 to Edwin and Agnes. He was raised in Millerton, alongside his siblings, James and Henry. He graduated from Millerton Union Free, attended SUNY Cobleskill and SUNY New Paltz, and served proudly in the Army in the artillery unit. Ed enjoyed a full career at Keuffel and Esser (Taconic Products) in the maintenance department. Ed was an avid musician, woodworker, and gardener. A kind and loving father, husband, and friend. He fiddled, whittled, and gardened his way through life from beginning to end.



Edwin is survived by his wife, Marion McGhee, his three daughters, Colleen McGhee (William Anstett), Dawn Runge (Robert), Krista McGhee (Jeffrey Litishin) and his grandchildren, Robert Runge (Michelle), Olivia Runge (William Clark). Also, his six great grandchildren, his brother Henry McGhee (Roberta), the mother of his daughters, Barbara Baker Byron, and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by Clark Barrett and James McGhee (Barbara).



A time for sharing memories and offering condolences was held on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Peck & Peck Funeral Homes, 8063 Route 22, Copake. A funeral service was held on Friday at 11:00 a.m. at The Smithfield Church, 656 Smithfield Valley Rd, Amenia, New York. Interment followed in Irondale Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Sunday in the Country Food Drive (sundayinthecountry.org), Millerton Fire Department, or to Hudson Valley Hospice Dutchess County Office (hvhospice.org). To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net