SOUTH KENT — Elizabeth Kotsrean Richards, known affectionately as “Liz,” passed away peacefully on Nov. 11, 2024, at Noble Horizons Retirement Community in Salisbury, at the age of 93. She was surrounded by her three sons and close family members in her final moments.

Born on June 4, 1931, in St. Louis, Missouri, Liz was the daughter of Chester William Kotsrean and Beatrice Jennings. She graduated from John Burroughs School in 1949, where she was a proud member of the varsity field hockey team. Liz went on to earn a degree in Child Development from Connecticut College in 1953. It was at Connecticut College that she met Noble “Nobby” Richards, a student at Trinity College, through a blind date arranged by mutual friends. Their connection was immediate, and they married on Nov. 23, 1954, in Clayton, Missouri.

A month after their marriage, Noble was sent to Japan by the U.S. Air Force. Liz followed him in the early months of 1955. During their time in Japan, Liz not only immersed herself in the culture by teaching English in Tokyo’s public schools, but also explored the island of Honshu extensively with Noble, creating memories in Tokyo, Kyoto, Hiroshima, and Miyajima that would enrich their lives forever.

Upon returning to the United States in 1956, Liz and Noble became integral members of the South Kent School community. Noble began his tenure as a mathematics teacher, and soon, their three sons — Timothy, James, and Andrew — were born. Liz’s nurturing spirit extended beyond her own children, as she became a motherly figure to many of the students and faculty children at South Kent.

In 1977, when her children were older, Liz joined the faculty as an English teacher. She found joy in helping the boys of South Kent develop their writing skills and in guiding them through thoughtful discussions. Liz’s influence at South Kent grew alongside her husband’s leadership. In 1991, Noble was appointed headmaster of South Kent School, a role he held until their retirement in 1996. After their retirement, Liz continued to tutor students, maintaining her strong connections to the school that had been such a central part of their lives for nearly four decades.

In 1961, Liz and Noble purchased a home on North Pamet Road in Truro, Massachusetts, on Cape Cod, where summers were spent in the company of family, swimming, surfing and sailing. Over the years, the house was expanded twice to accommodate the growing family, which eventually included three sons, their wives, and six grandchildren. Summer days in Truro were filled with laughter and the joyful bustle of three generations coming together, a tradition that became the heartbeat of Liz’s family life.
Liz also became a pillar of Truro’s summer community, starting beloved traditions that continue to this day. Every 4th of July, she organized a spirited softball game attended by several families, a tradition that became a cherished event for all. The Sunday beach picnics she helped start were also a highlight, where she would welcome friends and family with her trademark big smile and open arms. These gatherings became an enduring tradition, with families returning year after year to share in the joy and camaraderie that Liz so lovingly fostered.

Liz loved sharing simple pleasures with her grandchildren. Early mornings in Truro often found her curled up on the living room couch with a grandchild, surrounded by stacks of books and wrapped in her collection of knit blankets, reading story after story together. Her passion for baking was another way she connected with them — her homemade orange bread and chocolate chip cookies, made from the classic Nestlé recipe, were family favorites. She enjoyed designing Easter basket scavenger hunts for her grandchildren, and she never missed a Grandparents Day at school, where she would always treat them and all their friends to ice cream.

Upon retiring from South Kent, Liz and Noble divided their time between their home in Truro and a condominium in Kent. In the early years of retirement, Liz transitioned into a life filled with biking, walking, swimming, reading, playing tennis and bridge. In addition to her volunteer tutoring, she volunteered at the Kent Town Library, where she remained an active and beloved presence.
Liz’s life was defined by quiet grace, boundless curiosity, and an extraordinary capacity for love that touched her family, friends, and students alike. She will be remembered for her kindness, her generous spirit and the gentle way she nurtured both minds and hearts, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew her.

She is survived by her three sons, Timothy, James, and Andrew; three daughters-in-law, Margaret Clarke, Yvonne Richards, and Kristin Richards; six grandchildren, Sarah, Charlotte, Rachel, Christopher, Hannah, and Audrey Richards; and a great-granddaughter, Lillian Crownover. She will be missed by all who knew her, but her legacy will live on in the many lives she touched.

A memorial service for Elizabeth will be held in the spring at South Kent School. Details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Liz’s memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Noble Horizons, or South Kent School.

