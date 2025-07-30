Elizabeth N. Geer

LAKEVILLE­ — Elizabeth N. Geer, a loving mother, grandmother and sister, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Lakeville on July 11, 2025 at the age of 79.Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on July 13, 1945 to the late Nicholas and Valerie (Shostack) Glad, Elizabeth (Lee) was raised in Lordship and graduated from Stratford High School, class of 1963.She went on to earn an associate’s degree from Northwestern Connecticut Community College.

Lee resided in Lakeville for fifty years alongside her late husband William, who predeceased her in 2008, and three daughters.She was the officer manager and assistant in her husband’s dental practice. She enjoyed the many pleasures of small-town living.She spent hours playing tennis, cross-country skiing, and walking with friends. She was fond of volunteering in various capacities in the community and taking care of elderly friends. One of her hobbies included home decorating, and she mastered the art of hanging wallpaper, sewing curtains, and painting and reupholstering furniture.

In addition to her four sisters: Jean Glad, Kathy (Glad) Johnson, Maryann (Glad) Lichtenberger and Julie (Glad) Diedrichsen, Lee is survived by her daughter Julie Hobro and husband Donald of New Hartford, Susie Bono and husband Jeremy of Colorado Springs, and Laura Geer and partner Christopher Comfort of Lakeville, and her cherished grandchildren Gavin, Ash, Ellia, Celine and William.She was predeceased by her younger brother, Andrew Glad.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service (salisburyambulance.org).

