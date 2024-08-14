Emma Ruth Pollock

LAKEVILLE — Emma Ruth Pollock was born in Ogdensburg, New York, on July 21, 1933. She was the oldest child of Wilbur Pollock and Evelyn Webster Pollock who later settled in Mannsville, New York. She was valedictorian of her high school class and met her husband, the Rev. Gerard B. Pollock during her freshman year at Houghton College in Houghton, New York. They were married Sept. 11, 1954. The couple raised their 4 children in the Methodist parsonages of the churches to which her husband was appointed. They spent the years from 1963-1984 at the Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville.

Emma’s family tree included 5 generations of Methodist clergy, and she was a gifted pianist and organist. She was the children’s choir director for the time spent in Lakeville and became the full-time organist for the Pawling United Methodist Church during her ten years there. The couple retired to her hometown of Mannsville, and she continued to be the organist for almost 30 years, for her home church, until Jan. of this year. She was the pianist at the Dempster Grove Camp Meeting in New Haven, New York for many 10-day summer camp meeting programs, where her family had been members of the association for 5 generations. Her husband “Gerry” passed away in 2013 and Emma continued to reside in Mannsville until this spring when her health issues brought her to Avon Health Care in Avon, Connecticut to be closer to her children.

In Lakeville, Emma volunteered her time to her children’s Girl Scout and Cub Scout troops and in a classroom at Salisbury Central School. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School classes. As her children grew older, she worked in the special education department at the North Canaan Elementary School. In nearby New York, she later substituted in music at the Webutuck Elementary School and taught at the Amenia Day Nursery. As a member of the Lakeville United Methodist Women’s group, she helped with the luncheons served to the Salisbury Rotary Club, which met in the LUMC every Tuesday. Eventually, she took over the responsibility of leading this group. She both planned and cooked these meals every week for about 10 years, until her husband was appointed to Pawling UMC.

Emma is survived by one of her 4 siblings, the Reverand Wilbur”Bill” Pollock of Florida. Emma was predeceased by a baby brother Timothy, her brother John and his wife Carol of Mannsville, as well as her sister Eleanor P. Harter, also of Mannsville. She is survived by her daughters Nancy P. Williams and her husband Dennis, of Millerton, Dr. Susan P. May of Farmington, Heidi Versland and her husband Dr. Mark Versland of Avon, as well as her son Christopher M. Pollock and his wife Christine of Hancock, Massachusetts. She was predeceased by her son-in-law, Dr. Christopher May. Emma had 8 grandsons and was predeceased by her grandson Dr. Andrew May. She has 10 great-grandchildren and recently received the good news of another baby to be born. Emma kept in touch with her many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, 2 p.m. at the Mannsville United Methodist Church, Mannsville, NY. Donations in her memory may be made to the Lakeville United Methodist Church.

