Evelyn Frances O’Connell
Evelyn Frances O’Connell

AMENIA—Evelyn (Frankie) Frances O’Connell (Devine) passed away peacefully on Jan. 18, 2025, at Sharon Hospital. She was the best mom anyone could ask for. She was a true matriarch of the family, fiercely independent, fun, and feisty. Always ready for an adventure and willing to lend a helping hand, her friendship, or quick wit.

Frankie was born into a big, Irish-Catholic family on Sept. 18, 1935, on a farm in Yankton, South Dakota. The family moved to Michigan and then Central Islip, New York when Frankie was in the 8th grade. She graduated Central Islip High School in 1954 and in 1957 she graduated St. Mary’s in Brooklyn to become a Registered Nurse. She was the first person in her family to attend college and earn a degree.

Frankie and John O’Connell (Jack) were married in 1961. They had four children and moved upstate in 1970. They settled on Depot Hill in Amenia, New York. She was a dedicated parishioner of Immaculate Conception Church, served as Treasurer on the Amenia Recreation Commission for nearly 20 years, and was awarded Amenia’s Citizen of the Year in 2015.

She was employed by Central Islip State Hospital and Wassaic Developmental State School for 33 years. Although she was greatly admired for her work as an RN, her best work was crafts of all kinds, making holiday clothing, ornaments, homemade chocolate, and fudge. She could be found at craft fairs all around the tri-state area, year-round. If there was a fair, she had a booth. She stayed busy, doing private duty nursing, selling Busy Bee Bags, and Contempo Jewelry. But her true love was providing daycare for her grandchildren, taking them on daily trips to the corner store for lotto tickets and lollipops.

She was predeceased by her parents Marion and Leroy (Sox) Devine, her siblings Marilyn Pickens (Richard), Darlene (Rusty) Howard, Dan (Boomer) Devine (Patsy), Tim Devine (Mona), and Diana LaCurto (John), her husband John O’Connell (Jack) and many other family members and dear friends.

She is survived by her brother, Patrick Devine (Silonge) of Palm Beach Gardens, Florida; children Karen Grimaldi (Mark) of Salisbury, Micheal O’Connell of Guam, Bill O’Connell of Amenia, Kathleen Lacko of Casper, Wyoming, and her five grandchildren, Connor Washburn (Hannah), Mickaela Grimaldi, Liam Grimaldi, Kenny Lacko and Marykate Lacko.

There are no calling hours. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, New York. Date and time be announced at a later date. Burial will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Amenia.
Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 4 Lavelle Road, Amenia, NY 12501 or the Amenia Fire Company, P.O. Box 166, Amenia, NY 12501.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY.

To send an online condolence to the family or to plant a tree in Evelyn’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

