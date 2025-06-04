Faye Evelyn Lawson

TORRINGTON — Mrs. Faye H. (Harmon) Lawson, 88, of 116 Mill Lane, Torrington, died Monday, March 26, peacefully in her home. She was the wife of the late Peter G. Lawson. Mrs. Lawson was born on Jan. 15, 1937, a daughter of the late Leon and Evelyn (Bouton) Harmon.

Mrs. Lawson worked as a legal secretary and served on several boards and commissions in her community through the years. Faye spent her life living in the Northwest Corner enjoying the beauty and friendships she cultivated and treasured.She had a deep appreciation of creativity, curiosity, art, imagination and family. She was an avid gardener and took great joy and pride in the fruits of her labor.

She leaves as survivors her children; Lori A. Lawson of Torrington, James M. Lawson (wife Kathy) of Chesterfield, Massachusetts, and Abigail S. Lawson of Torrington; three grandsons, Graham, Taylor and Jordan Lawson; and her brothers Gordon E. Harmon (wife Marge) of Collinsville and Frederic “Rick” (wife Lisa) Harmon of Maitland, Florida. She is predeceased by her brother, Leon Harmon (wife Marion) of West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours. Memorial donations may be sent toAnimalKind at PO Box 902, Hudson NY 12534-0902 or Connecticut State Police Academy Alumni Association at PO Box 1945, Meriden, CT06450-0899

To send the family online expressions of sympathy kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com

HVRHS Today - June 2025

Angela Derrico Carabine

SHARON — Angela Derrick Carabine, 74, died May 16, 2025, at Vassar Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York. She was the wife of Michael Carabine and mother of Caitlin Carabine McLean.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on June 6 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint Katri (St Bernards Church) Church. Burial will follow at St. Bernards Cemetery. A complete obituary can be found on the website of the Kenny Funeral home kennyfuneralhomes.com.

Revisiting ‘The Killing Fields’ with Sam Waterston

Sam Waterston

Jennifer Almquist

On June 7 at 3 p.m., the Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington will host a benefit screening of “The Killing Fields,” Roland Joffé’s 1984 drama about the Khmer Rouge and the two journalists, Cambodian Dith Pran and New York Times correspondent Sydney Schanberg, whose story carried the weight of a nation’s tragedy.

The film, which earned three Academy Awards and seven nominations — including one for Best Actor for Sam Waterston — will be followed by a rare conversation between Waterston and his longtime collaborator and acclaimed television and theater director Matthew Penn.

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

The art of place: maps by Scott Reinhard

Scott Reinhard, graphic designer, cartographer, former Graphics Editor at the New York Times, took time out from setting up his show “Here, Here, Here, Here- Maps as Art” to explain his process of working.Here he explains one of the “Heres”, the Hunt Library’s location on earth (the orange dot below his hand).

obin Roraback

Map lovers know that as well as providing the vital functions of location and guidance, maps can also be works of art.With an exhibition titled “Here, Here, Here, Here — Maps as Art,” Scott Reinhard, graphic designer and cartographer, shows this to be true. The exhibition opens on June 7 at the David M. Hunt Library at 63 Main St., Falls Village, and will be the first solo exhibition for Reinhard.

Reinhard explained how he came to be a mapmaker. “Mapping as a part of my career was somewhat unexpected.I took an introduction to geographic information systems (GIS), the technological side of mapmaking, when I was in graduate school for graphic design at North Carolina State.GIS opened up a whole new world, new tools, and data as a medium to play with.”

