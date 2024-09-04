Forestry interns conclude time at GMF

From left, Ian Montgomery-Gehrt, Kyle Joray and Daniel Semell, 2024 interns at Great Mountain Forest, stand amid young pines with GMF’s Matt Gallagher.

Provided

Forestry interns conclude time at GMF

NORFOLK — For each of the last 76 years Great Mountain Forest (GMF) has offered a select group of forestry undergraduate students from around the country an immersive summer program in all aspects of forest management in GMF’s more than 6,000 acres of diverse landscapes and managed forests in Norfolk, Canaan, and Falls Village.

Working under the direction of experienced forester Matt Gallagher, who holds a Master of Forestry from the Yale School of the Environment, this summer’s forestry interns gained hands-on, in-depth experience and skills working through a curriculum that included measuring forest tree species diversity and regeneration on 550-acres, harvesting and processing timber, managing invasive plants and insects and maintaining the infrastructure of a working forest. In addition to hard work, the interns explored some of the career paths they might pursue visiting a local sawmill, shadowing a researcher at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, and visiting with state and nonprofit forestry and conservation professionals.

The 2024 GMF Forest Interns were Ian Montgomery-Gehrt, a senior at Paul Smith’s College majoring in Forest Ecological Management, Kyle Joray, a junior at Paul Smith’s College studying Ecological Forest Management, and Daniel Semmel, an undergrad at the University of Connecticut in the Natural Resource Program. The long-term impact of the Great Mountain Forestry Intern program can be seen through the careers of hundreds of graduates who have gone on to a range of important forestry and conservation-related professions throughout the country from professors of ecology and forest firefighters to forest managers, directors of land trusts and loggers.

To learn more, see this short video celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the GMF Forest Intern Program at www.vimeo.com/870470040

“It is so rewarding to see the way these forest professionals grow, working out in the field and developing a diversity of skills whether it is learning how to work the sawmill, collect forest data, or simply build professional relationships,” said Michael Zarfos, Ph.D., and GMF Executive Director. “Our ultimate goal is to impart meaningful skills, experience, and a landscape of possibilities, positively influencing the interns’ careers. They are the future of our New England forests.

'Things I Sort of Saw' at Norfolk Library

John Coston

The Norfolk Libary is hosting an exhibit of paintings and drawings by East Canaan artist Bridget Starr Taylor. The exhibit is entitled "Things I Sort of Saw" and will run to Oct. 3. Above, the opening was held Aug. 31.

Falls Village real estate sales for June and July

Built in 1878 this home at 36 Lime Rock Station sold above listing price for $500,000.

Christine Bates

FALLS VILLAGE — The least expensive real estate sale in June and July for Falls Village was a small cabin in Pine Grove for $50,000 and the highest was 48 Belden on 6.03 acres for $675,000. Four of the eight properties traded at or below $200,000.

As of Aug. 25 there were six residential properties, five parcels of land, and the Falls Village post office listed for sale with no rentals.

Mt. Riga Labor Day tennis tourney draws big crowds for 65th year

The mixed doubles final was played between, from left, Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer and George Kollias.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY ­— Tom Vail and Eleni Kollias won the 65th Mt. Riga Tennis Tournament Monday, Sept. 2, defeating George Kollias and Kate Settlemeyer in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

The summer community on Mt. Riga enjoys the use of two clay tennis courts, and the mixed doubles tournament is the highlight of the Labor Day weekend.

Five years

The news late last month that labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital will be maintained for a period of five years was welcomed by our community. Connecticut Attorney General Willam Tong said it well: “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

Nuvance Health announced this spring that it planned to combine with Northwell Health, the largest health provider in New York State. The resulting 28-hospital system would span the New York and Connecticut border. Northwell itself employs 85,000 people, making it the largest private employer in New York state.

