Forestry interns conclude time at GMF

NORFOLK — For each of the last 76 years Great Mountain Forest (GMF) has offered a select group of forestry undergraduate students from around the country an immersive summer program in all aspects of forest management in GMF’s more than 6,000 acres of diverse landscapes and managed forests in Norfolk, Canaan, and Falls Village.

Working under the direction of experienced forester Matt Gallagher, who holds a Master of Forestry from the Yale School of the Environment, this summer’s forestry interns gained hands-on, in-depth experience and skills working through a curriculum that included measuring forest tree species diversity and regeneration on 550-acres, harvesting and processing timber, managing invasive plants and insects and maintaining the infrastructure of a working forest. In addition to hard work, the interns explored some of the career paths they might pursue visiting a local sawmill, shadowing a researcher at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, and visiting with state and nonprofit forestry and conservation professionals.

The 2024 GMF Forest Interns were Ian Montgomery-Gehrt, a senior at Paul Smith’s College majoring in Forest Ecological Management, Kyle Joray, a junior at Paul Smith’s College studying Ecological Forest Management, and Daniel Semmel, an undergrad at the University of Connecticut in the Natural Resource Program. The long-term impact of the Great Mountain Forestry Intern program can be seen through the careers of hundreds of graduates who have gone on to a range of important forestry and conservation-related professions throughout the country from professors of ecology and forest firefighters to forest managers, directors of land trusts and loggers.

To learn more, see this short video celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the GMF Forest Intern Program at www.vimeo.com/870470040

“It is so rewarding to see the way these forest professionals grow, working out in the field and developing a diversity of skills whether it is learning how to work the sawmill, collect forest data, or simply build professional relationships,” said Michael Zarfos, Ph.D., and GMF Executive Director. “Our ultimate goal is to impart meaningful skills, experience, and a landscape of possibilities, positively influencing the interns’ careers. They are the future of our New England forests.