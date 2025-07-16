Frederick L. Baldwin

CORNWALL— Frederick L. Baldwin was born March 22, 1938, in Cornwall, Connecticut.His parents were Lester F. Baldwin and Esther Strattman Baldwin.He had two siblings, a brother, Lester (Sonny) Baldwin and a sister, Betty Baldwin Bernoi of Canaan.They have both predeceased their brother.He had three daughters; two of them, Katherine Baldwin, and Constance Badwin Whitton, have both predeceased their father.Fred is survived by his daughter, Lisa Baldwin Cragoe of Seattle, Washington, and his grandson, Kevin Whitton of West Hartford.Fred shared many happy years with his life long friend, Barbara Monroe Commerford of Canaan.

Mr. Baldwin graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School (1956), received a B.S. degree from Central Connecticut State College (1960), and an M.A. degree from The University of Connecticut (1964).He did doctoral work at both The University of Connecticut and at The University of Miami.

He taught for five years in the Clinton, Connecticut school system, three years at Central Connecticut State College (laboratory training schools), two years at Florida Atlantic University and twenty eight years at Miami Dade Community College where he retired as Economics Professor Emeritus.

At his request there will be no public funeral services.His remains will be placed in the Hillside Cemetery in East Canaan, Connecticut.

Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

Latest News

Summer Nights of Canaan

Summer Nights of Canaan

Wednesday, July 16

Cobbler n’ Cream
5 to 7 p.m.
Freund’s Farm Market & Bakery | 324 Norfolk Rd.

Canaan Carnival
6 to 10 p.m.
Bunny McGuire Park

Keep ReadingShow less
community

When the guide gets it wrong

When the guide gets it wrong

Rosa setigera is a native climbing rose whose simple flowers allow bees to easily collect pollen.

Dee Salomon

After moving to West Cornwall in 2012, we were given a thoughtful housewarming gift: the 1997 edition of “Dirr’s Hardy Trees and Shrubs.” We were told the encyclopedic volume was the definitive gardener’s reference guide — a fact I already knew, having purchased one several months earlier at the recommendation of a gardener I admire.

At the time, we were in the thick of winter invasive removal, and I enjoyed reading and dreaming about the trees and shrubs I could plant to fill in the bare spots where the bittersweet, barberry, multiflora rose and other invasive plants had been.Years later, I purchased the 2011 edition, updated and inclusive of plants for warm climates.

Keep ReadingShow less
the ungardener

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

A few highlights from Upstate Art Weekend 2025

Foxtrot Farm & Flowers’ historic barn space during UAW’s 2024 exhibition entitled “Unruly Edges.”

Brian Gersten

Art lovers, mark your calendars. The sixth edition of Upstate Art Weekend (UAW) returns July 17 to 21, with an exciting lineup of exhibitions and events celebrating the cultural vibrancy of the region. Spanning eight counties and over 130 venues, UAW invites residents and visitors alike to explore the Hudson Valley’s thriving creative communities.

Here’s a preview of four must-see exhibitions in the area:

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit