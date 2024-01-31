Frederick Morgenthau Joseph

Latest News
SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.
Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.
Griggs has more wins than any soccer coach at Yale, where he coached from 1978 to 1995 for a 143-110-21 record and won three Ivy League championships.
Griggs also coached the Yale men’s tennis team from 1976-1992, with a 234-121 record and four New England titles.
Griggs is the co-founder, with Joe Cleary, of the FC Sarum Soccer Camp, which has offered soccer instruction for boys and girls ages seven to 16 in Salisbury since 1991, first at Salisbury School and currently at Indian Mountain School.
Riley Klein
NORTH CANAAN —Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League signups for the spring 2024 baseball season have begun.
Boys and girls aged 4-15 from the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon are eligible to register.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, March 10. Registration can be completed online at the team website: leagues.bluecombrero.com/nwctsbll
Contact league president Bob Foley with questions at nwctll.pres@gmail.com.
SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.
A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor’s map with the town clerk.
Other action included moving ahead on arranging for inspection of town bridges less than 20 feet in length. After review of two proposals and detailed comparison, the selectmen determined that both proposals offered identical assessment services.
Cardinal Engineering was selected to do the work at a cost estimate of $750 for each bridge, to be paid out of the highway budget account.
A summary report of the study of Mudge Pond has been completed by Northeast Aquatic Research, and the results were reviewed by selectwoman Lynn Kearcher. George Knoecklein, who conducted the study, is expected to present results to the public in a future Zoom meeting, yet to be scheduled.
The selectmen agreed with Kearcher’s recommendation to apply for a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) grant of $25,000 to pay for monthly water testing. The town’s share of the funding would be $5,000, Kearcher explained, adding that if the grant is awarded, the required town share might be found in the Silly Putty Fund.
Lans Christensen
A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.
Lans Christensen
