SHARON — Frederick Morgenthau Joseph passed away on Jan. 27, 2024, at CareDimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, Massachusetts, just seven weeks short of his 95th birthday. He was born in Paris, France, in 1929 to Hugo and Louise (nee Morgenthau) Joseph. His family returned to the United States following the invasion of France by the German army.

Frederick was a graduate of the Eaglebrook School in Deerfield, Massachusetts, and Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. He then majored in medieval history at Harvard College graduating in 1950. Following graduation, he served in the United States Foreign Service in Jakarta, Indonesia, and then in the United States Army. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1959 and began working for a private firm. He worked in the Foreign Law Department at Sterling Drug and then in the General Counsel’s office of JC Penney from which he took early retirement to practice immigration law. He also served as an arbitrator and on bar committees and trade commissions.

In 1964, Fred married Katherine Louise Kautzmann. They made their home in Manhattan where they welcomed their son, Frederick Morgethau Joseph. They also maintained a home in Sharon, Connecticut. Their love of travel led them to visit over 90 countries.

Fred’s interest in history led him to be docent and researcher at the New York Historical Society and on the board of the Sharon Historical Society. He was a member of the University Club, on the Board of the Eastside Neighborhood Association, and was a 50-year plus member of the All Souls’ Unitarian Church where he served as a board member, deacon, and Clerk of the Society for 31 years.

An avid reader, stamp collector, and bridge player, he and his wife recently moved from Manhattan to Lexington, Massachusetts, to be near their son.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kay, his son, Fred, his daughter-in-law, Teresa Scott, and his grandsons, Caleb and Eli. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Services will be private. Those who wish may consider a memorial contribution to the Sharon Historical Society.