Frederick Morgenthau Joseph

SHARON — Frederick Morgenthau Joseph passed away on Jan. 27, 2024, at CareDimensions Hospice House in Lincoln, Massachusetts, just seven weeks short of his 95th birthday. He was born in Paris, France, in 1929 to Hugo and Louise (nee Morgenthau) Joseph. His family returned to the United States following the invasion of France by the German army.

Frederick was a graduate of the Eaglebrook School in Deerfield, Massachusetts, and Phillips Exeter Academy in Exeter, New Hampshire. He then majored in medieval history at Harvard College graduating in 1950. Following graduation, he served in the United States Foreign Service in Jakarta, Indonesia, and then in the United States Army. He graduated from Harvard Law School in 1959 and began working for a private firm. He worked in the Foreign Law Department at Sterling Drug and then in the General Counsel’s office of JC Penney from which he took early retirement to practice immigration law. He also served as an arbitrator and on bar committees and trade commissions.

In 1964, Fred married Katherine Louise Kautzmann. They made their home in Manhattan where they welcomed their son, Frederick Morgethau Joseph. They also maintained a home in Sharon, Connecticut. Their love of travel led them to visit over 90 countries.

Fred’s interest in history led him to be docent and researcher at the New York Historical Society and on the board of the Sharon Historical Society. He was a member of the University Club, on the Board of the Eastside Neighborhood Association, and was a 50-year plus member of the All Souls’ Unitarian Church where he served as a board member, deacon, and Clerk of the Society for 31 years.

An avid reader, stamp collector, and bridge player, he and his wife recently moved from Manhattan to Lexington, Massachusetts, to be near their son.

Fred is survived by his wife, Kay, his son, Fred, his daughter-in-law, Teresa Scott, and his grandsons, Caleb and Eli. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.

Services will be private. Those who wish may consider a memorial contribution to the Sharon Historical Society.

SALISBURY — Steve Griggs was inducted into the Connecticut Soccer Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Griggs is a part-time resident of Salisbury, with a camp on Mt. Riga and a long history in the town. His great-grandfather, John Stillwell Griggs, Sr. was a green grocer in Lakeville in the 1800s.

Jamison Boone celebrated on second last season.

NORTH CANAAN —Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League signups for the spring 2024 baseball season have begun.

Boys and girls aged 4-15 from the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon are eligible to register.

SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.

A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor's map with the town clerk.

A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department's (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.


