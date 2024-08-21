editorial

Future Journalists

Our summer experience with journalism interns is coming to a close as high school and college schedules summon a return to the classroom. The assignments from our editors have sent these budding journalists right back into the community where many of them have lived most of their lives — but in some cases not really knowing what goes on in town.

The resulting stories from all our interns has greatly exceeded our expectations. Last year, The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News hosted four interns. This year, the number grew to nine. The big screen TV in our newsroom that we use for weekly story conferences (for those in the office and others Zooming in) almost wasn’t big enough to suitably fit everyone.

Riley Klein, our managing editor, wondered whether it would be too much to handle nine interns, but we decided that we just couldn’t turn anyone away.

Last year, in an effort to attract interns, we cast a net, attending workshops at the University of Connecticut in Storrs and reaching out to the journalism department at Marist College in Poughkeepsie. We were successful, but this year’s success was unprompted: the intern applicants came to us.

The student interns, who are paid, included high school students from public and private schools and college undergraduates. We are proud to have hosted four high school students and even more proud of the work they have produced this summer. Simon Markow from Cornwall is a rising junior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. Copey Rollins, from Sharon, is a rising junior at The Hotchkiss School. Ira Buch, also at Hotchkiss who previously attended public schools in Kyiv, Ukraine, will enter her senior year. Kayla Jacquier of East Canaan graduated from HVRHS in June and is headed for Northwestern Connecticut Community College. Gavin Marr, from Millbrook, attends Boston University. Josie Duggan, also from Millbrook, is a rising junior at Bucknell University. Ruby Citrin, from Great Barrington, will be a sophomore at California Polytechnic State University. Chloe Kolakowski, a summer resident of Norfolk and a rising senior at the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, Mass., joined the intern team in August after spending the first half of her summer interning for Sen. Charles Grassley in Washington. Mia Barnes of Sharon, a Housy grad, is a rising junior at Skidmore College.

Each year Salisbury’s Rotary Club presents a Lakeville Journal intern with the Bob Estabrook Intern Award in honor of our late editor and publisher. On July 16, Simon Markow received the award for his accomplishments over the summer. Past recipients have included Sadie Leite of Simsbury, who will attend graduate school at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism in the fall, and Emma Benardete, from Amenia, a student at Oberlin College who was Opinions Editor and Editor-in-Chief at The Oberlin Review. Sadie and Emma are also back this summer, making a reprise covering the news for our readers — not as interns but as young professionals —until academia calls them back.

When the interns started over the summer, we advised them that there was a lot to learn, and to be sure to show up and take notes. We also said we expected to learn from them, and we have. Most of all we draw inspiration from their energy and enthusiasm and desire to be witness to history — and write about it. Whether they pursue a career in the field or not, their experience will benefit journalism overall. And for that we salute them — and thank them.

At Amenia’s newest restaurant, 'food is the absolute standout'

Panacea’s Rockaway oysters on the half-shell are procured daily and served fresh. Accompanying the oysters is a classic bowl of vinegar and a house-made raspberry mignonette.

Madeline Park

Arriving at Panacea feels like arriving at a friend’s house. A charming blue exterior, with a large patio and string lights, surrounds a welcoming and warm interior. Since the restaurant opened a little over two weeks ago, I have made not one, but three trips, and every time has been just as enjoyable as the first.

Upon entering, one is greeted by a host’s stand in a small front dining room, as well as a handful of tables and a little bar tucked into the corner. Moving back through a small hallway, hosting two gender non-specific bathrooms, there is another dining room, larger but still just as cozy. The entire place is made up of dark, caramel colored wood, with beams stretched across a white ceiling, a fireplace tucked in the back dining room and eclectic artwork smattered around. From the back dining room diners enjoy a glimpse into the kitchen, clean and busy, and an enclave where one can see the finishing touches being put on dishes before being whisked away. All of these parts, clearly lovingly curated by Jake Somers and his fiancee/co-chef Khendum Namgyal (who is responsible for the absolutely unmatched pasta), come together into a very pleasant whole.

diner's notebook

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Bottle of Spring Hill cabernet franc with watercolor label art by Barcelona native Santi Moix.

Sava Marinkovic

Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.

Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.

wine

Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Integrating art with science at Cary Institute

Attendees mingle af the opening ceremony for a new four-artist exhibit at Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, N.Y. on Friday, Aug. 16.

Provided

The Cary Institute of Ecosystem Studies in Millbrook, renowned for its cutting-edge environmental research, recently unveiled a new art installation, showcasing the vibrant synergy between art and science. On Friday, Aug. 16, a small group of invited guests that included patrons, donors, trustees, board members, and other friends of the institute, were led through a private tour of the exhibition by Cary Institute President Joshua Ginsberg. The exhibition features work from staff, programs run off-site through the institute, and the work of artists from the Canoo Hills Creative Arts Residency, a program that has nurtured creative expression at the intersection of art and ecological science since its inception in 2009.

The residency program has hosted 11 artists over the years, but was paused during the COVID-19 pandemic as the institute underwent significant renovations. The building was originally designed by Malcolm Wells, regarded as the father of modern earth-sheltered architecture. The renovations led by Bruce Becker, an expert in energy efficiency and historic restoration, incorporate principles from LEED and the Living Building Challenge, achieving Zero Carbon, Zero Energy, and Core Green standards. The building now boasts an Energy Use Intensity Rating of 61 kBtu/ft², making it 48% more energy efficient than a typical office building. In other words, the building itself is a work of art and has restored Wells’ original vision of creating a near-zero energy building. It is a perfect complement to the art it now houses.

