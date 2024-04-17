George Arthur Mortenson

George Arthur Mortenson

SALISBURY — George Arthur Mortenson of Leominster, Massachusetts, passed away on April 1, 2024, at the age of 91.

George was born on Nov. 26, 1932, in Great Barrington to Arthur and Bertha Mortenson. He was raised in Amesville in the town of Salisbury. He grew up the eldest of five children. George graduated from Indian Mountain School and Hotchkiss. He left RPI to join the Marines, later transferring to the Navy to become a pilot and flight instructor. Following his military service, George became a computer programmer and systems analyst.

George met his first wife, Mary, in Connecticut and they married in 1959. They lived in Florida and Virginia before settling in Lexington, Massachusetts, where they raised their three children. Later in life, George married Mary Anne Williams and they enjoyed many years together and settled in Leominster, Massachusetts.

George was a student of history, an avid reader and a stamp collector. He loved the Red Sox and Patriots. George was a very kind and loyal man. The world was a better place with him in it, and he is deeply missed.

George is survived by his wife, Mary Anne and his extended Williams family; his three children James, Peggy (and her husband Frank), and Evelyn; his siblings Bee Ann (Ward), Peter (Barbara) and Suzy (Michael); his sister-in-law Sandy, extended Carney family, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is predeceased by his brother Robert.

A service will be held at noon on Monday, April 22, 2024, at the Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church in Lakeville, CT.

Latest News

In Remembrance: Mary Graf

In Remembrance: Mary Graf

We were devastated to learn of Mary Graf’s sudden passing.

Shortly after Mary, a proud descendant of Sharon’s Hotchkiss family, and her husband Jack moved into the area some five years ago, she threw herself into the library. She volunteered at the Book Signing and at other events — never without a smile on her face. She underwrote holiday greenery for the library. She enthusiastically participated in any number of our programs and activities. Symbolic of her support is the wheelchair lift she donated. Thanks to Mary, the library, for which she had such affection, is now accessible to everyone.

Keep ReadingShow less

Connecticut’s long lost Western Reserve

Connecticut’s long lost Western Reserve

Alex DuBois presented a lecture Saturday, April 13.

Leila Hawken

SHARON — Horace Greeley’s advice to the young man may have been valid later in the 19th century, but at the dawn of that century, when area families contemplated going west to the uncharted Western Reserve, mapped as “New Connecticut,” the going was not for the faint of heart.

During a talk titled, “To Certain Western Lands: Connecticut Stories from the Western Reserve,” Alex DuBois, Curator of Collections at the Litchfield Historical Society, described the realities faced by those who ventured west, leaving New England for a variety of reasons. The lecture was presented by the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 13, following its annual meeting and election of officers.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

North Canaan budget heads to hearing

North Canaan budget heads to hearing

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance has sent the 2024-25 spending plans to public hearing scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.

During the board’s April 10 meeting, one change was made to the municipal spending proposal. The Housatonic River Commission’s request for $400 was approved and added to the town budget. Salary negotiations with the highway department remain ongoing, which may lead to another adjustment.

Keep ReadingShow less
budget

Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Students glimpse into professions at Career Day

Professionals shared insights with Salisbury Central School students on Career Day, April 12.

Patrick L. Sullivan

LAKEVILLE — It started to rain Friday afternoon, April 12 outside the lower building at Salisbury Central School.

This did not make any visible difference to the group of eighth grade students visiting with Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras and Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation officer Ed Norton.

Keep ReadingShow less
salisbury central school