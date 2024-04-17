George Arthur Mortenson

Latest News
In Remembrance: Mary Graf
Apr 17, 2024
We were devastated to learn of Mary Graf’s sudden passing.
Shortly after Mary, a proud descendant of Sharon’s Hotchkiss family, and her husband Jack moved into the area some five years ago, she threw herself into the library. She volunteered at the Book Signing and at other events — never without a smile on her face. She underwrote holiday greenery for the library. She enthusiastically participated in any number of our programs and activities. Symbolic of her support is the wheelchair lift she donated. Thanks to Mary, the library, for which she had such affection, is now accessible to everyone.
The library wasn’t the only beneficiary of her time and energy. As House Manager, she was in charge of all volunteers at the Sharon Playhouse during the summer. She was an enthusiastic “Hillside Stoner,” cleaning gravestones at the Hillside Burying Ground where several of her family members are buried. She was also a benefactor of the Hotchkiss School and endowed the “Mary Graf Barn” at Hotchkiss’ Fairfield Farm.
She probably also gave of herself elsewhere, but we like to think that the library was first in her heart. Mary loved the library, and everyone at the library loved her right back.
We are so very saddened by Mary’s loss and will miss this warm, surpassingly generous and ever cheerful lady terribly.
The Board of Directors and Staff
The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon
Connecticut’s long lost Western Reserve
Apr 17, 2024
Leila Hawken
SHARON — Horace Greeley’s advice to the young man may have been valid later in the 19th century, but at the dawn of that century, when area families contemplated going west to the uncharted Western Reserve, mapped as “New Connecticut,” the going was not for the faint of heart.
During a talk titled, “To Certain Western Lands: Connecticut Stories from the Western Reserve,” Alex DuBois, Curator of Collections at the Litchfield Historical Society, described the realities faced by those who ventured west, leaving New England for a variety of reasons. The lecture was presented by the Sharon Historical Society on Saturday, April 13, following its annual meeting and election of officers.
Noting that his information about Connecticut’s role in settling of the Western Reserve has taken years to assemble, DuBois began the timeline with the original charter in 1666, when the state’s western boundary was undefined so that in theory the colony extended from the western border of the colony of Pennsylvania all the way to the Pacific Ocean. Due to the vast distance involved, the western boundary was eventually decided to be the Mississippi River, DuBois indicated.
After the American Revolution, DuBois said Connecticut gave most of its claimed western lands over to the new American government, but it “reserved” 35 million acres in the northeast of present-day Ohio from Pennsylvania to the lower tip of Lake Erie for its continued use and settlement. This area was named the Connecticut Western Reserve, also known as “New Connecticut.”
Sharon native and surveyor Amos Spafford was instrumental in the early surveying of those lands, not an easy task to map townships defined by precise single square miles arranged in blocks of 25 or 36, a concept know as five-by-five or six-by-six.
DuBois recounted that once the land was mapped, investors could either set about to farm the land themselves or they could sell to Connecticut residents who might move to the land. The Connecticut Land Company, specializing in speculation, was actively involved.
In the course of events, Ohio’s native tribes were being displaced. Numerous military actions were always ended by treaties that invariably called for the tribes to cede land.
“It’s harder to find their voices,” DuBois said of his work to uncover the tribal historical record. He spoke of Seneca and the Wyandot Nation.
As for the families who went to the Western Reserve as migrants, DuBois said that the ads promoted the idea as a good move, while in reality it may not have been so.
“When you went, and how much money you had predicted your outcome,” DuBois said.
People who sought freedom found their way to “New Connecticut.” Freed slaves found it to be a place of opportunity. Slavery was not permitted in Ohio, but the prohibition was not enforced, and slaves were regularly seen working the fields. Fugitive slaves were returned to their owners as a matter of course.
In time, however, the Western Reserve became aligned with the abolitionist movement.
“It’s an important story for Connecticut,” DuBois said.
Re-elected to their positions as officers at the historical society were Chris Robinson, president; Jodi Scheurenbrand, vice-president; Stephanie Plunkett, secretary; and Douglas Rick, treasurer.
North Canaan budget heads to hearing
Apr 17, 2024
NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance has sent the 2024-25 spending plans to public hearing scheduled for May 15 at 7 p.m. in Town Hall.
During the board’s April 10 meeting, one change was made to the municipal spending proposal. The Housatonic River Commission’s request for $400 was approved and added to the town budget. Salary negotiations with the highway department remain ongoing, which may lead to another adjustment.
There are three parts to the budget: municipal spending, elementary school spending, and Region One’s high school assessment.
The selectmen’s spending proposal showed a total of $3,642,536 in municipal expenses, a reduction of $24,166 (0.67%) compared to 2023-24.
North Canaan Elementary School showed a bottom line of $4,536,112.70 for next year, an increase of $110,075.87 (2.49%) over 2023-24.
North Canaan’s total Region One assessment came in at $5,565,923, down $136,960 (2.4%) from last year.
Overall, the combined budget totals in 2024-25 $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (0.38%) compared to last year.
Patrick L. Sullivan
LAKEVILLE — It started to rain Friday afternoon, April 12 outside the lower building at Salisbury Central School.
This did not make any visible difference to the group of eighth grade students visiting with Salisbury Resident State Trooper Will Veras and Department of Energy and Environmental Conservation officer Ed Norton.
The students ignored the raindrops as both law enforcement officers showed the students their equipment. Veras allowed a couple to sit in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, to demonstrate the locking mechanism that only allows him to drive it.
Norton described his routine, saying that he covers over 40 towns and has a wide amount of discretion as to how he spends his time.
Veras noted that even though he is the resident trooper for Salisbury, he is still part of the team at the State Police Troop B barracks in North Canaan.
Marine Mechanic Colin Brooks was prepared for the rain, with a tent over the bed of his pickup. In the bed was an engine, and he demonstrated how he goes about diagnosing and fixing mechanical problems.
Inside Michael Baldwin, a SCS graduate and the Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education at the Sharon Playhouse, told a group of students that he caught the performing bug early.
“I was in a Christmas pageant at age five.”
It made a lasting impression.
“I looked for every opportunity” to perform after that.
Upright bassist Jeff Hill talked about his career in between playing the bass.
“My job is to make everybody else sound good.”
He asked the students if they knew how to read music, with mixed results.
“I think everybody should do it.”
