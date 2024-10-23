Gerald Wheeler
ANCRAMDALE — Gerald Wheeler, 88, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. Mr. Wheeler worked for The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville. He retired as the Supervisor of Housekeeping following a 46-year career at Hotchkiss, where he was loved and respected by the faculty and the students.

Born July 21, 1936 in Sharon, he was the son of the late John Henry and Margaret (Hanley) Wheeler. He was a graduate of Webutuck High School in Amenia. On March 11, 1956, in Millerton, he married the love of his life, Augusta Lee Hoyt. Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler shared over 59-years of marriage. Mrs. Wheeler passed away on Jan. 25, 2015.

Mr. Wheeler was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. He enjoyed driving in the stock car races at Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, New York, and driving in the drag races at the Dover Drag Strip in Wingdale, New York for many years.

In his spare time, he liked gardening and tending to lawn work at home with his beloved wife. For several years he was a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton and was also affiliated with the Dutch Reform Church in Gallatin, New York.

Mr. Wheeler is survived by two sons, Richard Wheeler and his partner JeneferShute of Germantown, New York, and John Wheeler and his wife Dana of Millerton; five grandchildren, Kae, Sean, Timothy, Nicole and Adam; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Wheeler was predeceased by his son, Gerald Wheeler, and his grandson, Andrew Wheeler and three siblings.

Calling hours were held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, New York, 12546. A funeral service took place on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial followed at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Multiple Sclerosis Society or to ALS United of Greater New York. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Mr. Wheeler’s memory please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Fall fun in North Canaan

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

