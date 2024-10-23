ANCRAMDALE — Gerald Wheeler, 88, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon. Mr. Wheeler worked for The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville. He retired as the Supervisor of Housekeeping following a 46-year career at Hotchkiss, where he was loved and respected by the faculty and the students.



Born July 21, 1936 in Sharon, he was the son of the late John Henry and Margaret (Hanley) Wheeler. He was a graduate of Webutuck High School in Amenia. On March 11, 1956, in Millerton, he married the love of his life, Augusta Lee Hoyt. Mr. and Mrs. Wheeler shared over 59-years of marriage. Mrs. Wheeler passed away on Jan. 25, 2015.



Mr. Wheeler was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his life. He enjoyed driving in the stock car races at Lebanon Valley Speedway in West Lebanon, New York, and driving in the drag races at the Dover Drag Strip in Wingdale, New York for many years.

In his spare time, he liked gardening and tending to lawn work at home with his beloved wife. For several years he was a parishioner at St. Patrick’s Church in Millerton and was also affiliated with the Dutch Reform Church in Gallatin, New York.



Mr. Wheeler is survived by two sons, Richard Wheeler and his partner JeneferShute of Germantown, New York, and John Wheeler and his wife Dana of Millerton; five grandchildren, Kae, Sean, Timothy, Nicole and Adam; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews, and many friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Mr. Wheeler was predeceased by his son, Gerald Wheeler, and his grandson, Andrew Wheeler and three siblings.



Calling hours were held on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, New York, 12546. A funeral service took place on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial followed at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Multiple Sclerosis Society or to ALS United of Greater New York. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or to plant a tree in Mr. Wheeler’s memory please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com

