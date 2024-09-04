Ginger Betti elected Falls Village Finance Board chair

FALLS VILLAGE — At a special meeting of the Board of Finance Monday, Aug. 26, the board appointed alternate member Ginger Betti as a full member, and then elected Betti chair.

Both moves were made necessary by the resignation of former chair David Wilburn. Amy Wynn was also nominated as chair. Betti was appointed by a vote of 4-2.

On a motion from Carol Staats, the board voted unanimously to recommend to a town meeting the transfer from the end-of-year surplus in the Road Maintenance Department to cover the line items which ended the fiscal year with a deficit: Board of Assessors ($425), Board of Assessment Appeals ($50), Board of Finance ($2454), Zoning Board of Appeals ($620), Social Services ($94), William Surdam Building ($600), Streetlights ($1400), General Assistance ($182), 107 Main Street ($5900), Fire Commission ($300), Recreation Commission ($12,000).

