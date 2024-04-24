Hotchkiss hosts interstate Ultimate Frisbee tourney

Luke Warner soared over the Amherst offense to swat down a pass during the Ultimate Mini-Tourney at The Hotchkiss School Saturday, April 20.

Patrick L. Sullivan
ultimate frisbee

LAKEVILLE — On a soggy Saturday, April 20, eight teams competed in an Ultimate Frisbee mini tournament hosted by The Hotchkiss School.

There were teams from New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut. Two middle schools competed against high school junior varsity squads.

A Lakeville Journal reporter watched as Hotchkiss played Amherst High School in the first round. Hotchkiss moved the disc with confidence, especially off turnovers, and prevailed 11-2.

In the end, Hotchkiss finished second at 2-1 in both the varsity and JV pools. Wooster School won Pool A (varsity) 3-0, and Columbia High School from New Jersey won Pool B (JV and middle school) 3-0.

Hotchkiss coach David Thompson said, “We were lucky with clear weather and lots of great Ultimate. Both Hotchkiss teams had a good day, each going 2-1 against solid competition. We all appreciated the mutual respect amongst the teams, and good, fair play. The Hotchkiss varsity team had 11 different people score points, and 9 different people throw assists; a true team effort.”

For the uninitiated, Ultimate is a non-contact team sport involving squads of seven. Players cannot run with the disc. Players pass the disc to each other to ultimately wind up in the end zone for a score. A turnover occurs when a pass is dropped, missed, intercepted, or goes out of bounds. Defenders call a “stall” when guarding an offensive player with the disc, and start counting aloud, usually 10 seconds. The offensive player must throw the disc in that time, or a turnover is called.

Ultimate is unusual in that there are no referees. The players are self-regulating, and there is a spirit of the game” ethos that pervades the sport.

Josiah and Everett Newton with Aunt Kathy learned the importance of sorting and separating food scraps recycleables, and trash at Kent Memorial Library as part of a composting class for Earth Day.

KENT — The Kent Memorial Library and Kent Conservation Commission joined forces to bring a meaningful and educational program concerning nutrients, recycling and trash April 18.

Carol Franken of the Conservation Commission, the presenter, said one of her main composting concerns was, "How to make it meaningful to preschoolers."

FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Finance will hold a special meeting Wednesday, April 24, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and on Zoom to discuss how to find some $80,000 in spending cuts from the proposed spending for 2024-25 from the Board of Selectmen.

The finance board requested $130,000 in cuts from the selectmen at their meeting on April 8.

CORNWALL — Following a short public hearing for the 2024-25 budget Friday, April 19, Cornwall's combined spending plan has been sent to Town Meeting.

The meeting to vote on the budget will be held at Cornwall Consolidated School Friday, May 17, at 7:30 p.m.

An example of a giant puffball mushroom found by Dave Paton.

SALISBURY — Dave Paton, a dedicated hunter of wild mushrooms, went through a list of some of his favorite fungi at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, April 20.

Paton's talk was sponsored by the Salisbury Association Land Trust.

