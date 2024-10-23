obituaries

Howard Henry Lotz

CANAAN — Howard Henry Lotz, 97, a resident of Canaan, and Sarasoto, Florida passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, surrounded by. his loving family. Born on May 23, 1927, in Mount Savage, Maryland as one of 14 children born to William Lotz and Grace Cecilia (McKenzie) Lotz. On June 2, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Segalla of Canaan and celebrated 68 years of commitment and devotion to each other.

Howard was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps during the occupation of China as an Expert Rifleman. He was one of the last surviving founding members and original signee of the VFW Post 6851 Charter in Canaan dated 1955 and then received the Commander’s Award for Excellence in 2018.

Howard retired after 27 years of employment at Sharon Hospital in the Maintenance Department. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and K of C Youth boys basketball. He was an avid golfer acquiring multiple tournament and league trophies as well as executing three holes in one. He was even noted in Golfer’s digest as the Best Amateur Golfer at the Canaan Country Club. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, cooking, and hunting deer and morel mushrooms. But, the most enjoyment and joy he experienced was spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Howard is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his daughter, Diane Coe, and husband, Michael of West Cornwall, son, Howard H. Lotz II, of Canaan, and son, Robert Lotz and wife Jessica (Sunderland) of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts. Howard is also survived by his sister Grace Lepley, 91, of Mount Savage, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.

A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Monday Oct. 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. in St. Martin of Tours Parish St. Joseph Church, 4 Main St. North Canaan, CT 06018.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 6851 104 South Canaan Rd. North Canaan, CT 06018 C/O Commander Kirk Harrington.

Latest News

Falls Village: Autumn delights

Bearett and Wesson O’Dell complete the corn maze at Falls Village Fall Fest, Oct. 19.

Lans Christensen

The spacious and inviting Falls Village Recreational Center was site of the Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 19.

A truly gorgeous day welcomed visitors to the afternoon gathering surrounded by fall foliage. The Recreation Department and David M. Hunt Library put together the festival and offered games, music, and food for all ages.

Fall fun in North Canaan

Can Can Carl, the scarecrow made out of recyclable materials, at Lawrence Field.

Alec Linden

The North Canaan Pumpkin Fest occupied the expanse of Lawrence Field with spectacular weather on Saturday, Oct. 19.

While sporting a new name, North Canaan Events Committee Chair Jenn Crane assured that this year’s festival was a continuation of previous autumn celebrations organized by the Committee. It was the first year the event has been located at Lawrence Field, which Crane said was a welcomed change from the more restrictive sites of previous iterations.

SOAR student film to showcase at The Moviehouse

SOAR, a community-funded organization providing enrichment programs to students of Salisbury Central School, will takeover The Moviehouse Oct. 27.

Provided

At 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 27, The Moviehouse in Millerton will host the SOAR Student Film Showcase, featuring a spine-chilling lineup of Halloween and horror short films crafted by SOAR students. This free event offers a unique opportunity to experience the creativity and talent of young filmmakers from Salisbury Central School. Following the screenings, viewers are invited to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers.

SOAR, a community-funded initiative, provides enrichment programs beyond the standard school curriculum, ensuring equal access for all students.

