CANAAN — Howard Henry Lotz, 97, a resident of Canaan, and Sarasoto, Florida passed away peacefully at his home in Connecticut on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, surrounded by. his loving family. Born on May 23, 1927, in Mount Savage, Maryland as one of 14 children born to William Lotz and Grace Cecilia (McKenzie) Lotz. On June 2, 1956, he married the love of his life, Mary Segalla of Canaan and celebrated 68 years of commitment and devotion to each other.



Howard was a proud World War II veteran, serving in the US Marine Corps during the occupation of China as an Expert Rifleman. He was one of the last surviving founding members and original signee of the VFW Post 6851 Charter in Canaan dated 1955 and then received the Commander’s Award for Excellence in 2018.



Howard retired after 27 years of employment at Sharon Hospital in the Maintenance Department. He enjoyed coaching Little League baseball and K of C Youth boys basketball. He was an avid golfer acquiring multiple tournament and league trophies as well as executing three holes in one. He was even noted in Golfer’s digest as the Best Amateur Golfer at the Canaan Country Club. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, cooking, and hunting deer and morel mushrooms. But, the most enjoyment and joy he experienced was spending time with his family, especially his six grandchildren and three great grandchildren.



Howard is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his daughter, Diane Coe, and husband, Michael of West Cornwall, son, Howard H. Lotz II, of Canaan, and son, Robert Lotz and wife Jessica (Sunderland) of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts. Howard is also survived by his sister Grace Lepley, 91, of Mount Savage, Maryland, and several nieces and nephews.



A Catholic funeral mass will be held on Monday Oct. 28, 2024, at 11 a.m. in St. Martin of Tours Parish St. Joseph Church, 4 Main St. North Canaan, CT 06018.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 6851 104 South Canaan Rd. North Canaan, CT 06018 C/O Commander Kirk Harrington.

