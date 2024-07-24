New Hunt library art exhibit kicks off with reception

Sarah Martinez discussed art techniques with Robert Cronin at the Hunt Library Saturday, July 20.

Photo by Patrick L. Sullivan
local libraries

FALLS VILLAGE — The David M. Hunt Library hosted a reception for artists Sarah Martinez and Ali Gibbons Saturday, July 20. The artists’ show, “Serial Works on Paper and Canvas” runs through Aug. 16 at the library.

Gibbons and husband (and fellow artist) Scott Reinhardt split their time evenly between Sharon and Brooklyn. Martinez, with husband Brook and family, lives up the street from the library.

Gibbons will give a talk Thursday, July 25 at 5:30 p.m. and Martinez will run a workshop Saturday, July 27 at 10 a.m. (please RSVP). Both events are at the library.

For more information go to www.huntlibrary.org or call 860-824-7424.

local libraries

