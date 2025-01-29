Hydrilla Menace: State adjusts boating fees to combat invasive weeds

SALISBURY — Last January, the Twin Lakes Association submitted a grant request for $75,000 in matching funding to the Connecticut Departmnt of Energy & Environmental Protection’s Aquatic Invasive Species grant program to cover soaring lake management costs in its battle with invasive hydrilla.

That funding was awarded for the 2024 season using fees collected from boaters and deposited into a “Connecticut Lakes, Rivers and Ponds Preservation Account.”

The program distributes funds through a competitive grant process to state and municipal agencies, as well as nonprofit organizations, to conduct research, provide public education and enhance awareness about the threat from aquatic invasive species.

Since 2020, the program has been funded with fees paid through boat registrations for an annual Aquatic Invasive Species Stamp, also known as an “AIS Stamp.”

Last October, however, the fee was eliminated from registrations and now anyone operating a vessel on Connecticut’s inland waters must separately purchase one of two stamps or decals through DEEP’s Sportsmen Licensing System.

‘Important update’ from the state

Last week, the state environmental protection agency’s boating division issued an “Important update” asking lake, pond, river and environmental groups to share information about the recent AIS stamp changes heading into the 2025 boating season.

“These updates aim to strengthen the fight against the spread of invasive species, and we want to ensure that all boaters are informed and prepared,” said Gwendolyn Flynn, environmental analyst for DEEP’s bureau of Outdoor Recreation-Boating Division.

Referring to the updated law enacted last fall, “The U.S. Coast Guard informed us that the additional fee added to the vessel registration was in conflict with Federal law,” Flynn explained. “We are hopeful that this process generates similar or greater revenue for the AIS Stamp grant program.”

Grant Bogle, president of the Twin Lakes Association, noted that his lake group has been a recipient of several grants over the years and that it “greatly appreciates” the support of the state.

The program, he said, “is vital to support efforts on behalf of local lake associations and municipalities in the fight against invasive species.” He cautioned, however, that education of the boating public “is critical to ensure compliance.”

“We are unsure whether the funds collected by the state each year will increase or decrease, which will determine how much money they can award to support local lake management efforts.”

At Salisbury’s Lake Wononscopomuc, where a boat launch moratorium is in place to ward off hydrilla, Bill Littauer, president of that lake’s association, is spreading word of the stamp changes by sharing the update with members.

Referring to the state fund distributions, he noted that, so far, “We have not been approved for grants under current DEEP authorizations.”

Two options for boaters

According to state environmental officials, the Oct. 1, 2024, fee update modifies the requirement from vessel to operator and affects the way boaters obtain their “stamp” or vessel decal.

All power boats or personal watercraft are required to display a registration decal, whether from Connecticut or another state.

There are then two options to purchase the boating stamp. The first is an individual stamp, at $7 per person, assigned only to the individual purchasing the stamp. Proof of purchase is displayed on the individual’s Sportsmen Conservation License as a privilege, like a fishing or hunting license. No decal will be provided.

The second option is the purchase of a $25 Vessel AIS Decal, which must be affixed to the vessel and includes a $5 processing fee. Both can be purchased through the DEEP online sportsmen licensing system at portal.ct.gov/DEEP/Boating/FAQs/FAQ-AIS-Stamp. The decal will be mailed to the customer.

Both are valid for the calendar year in which they are purchased.

Environmental impact

Aquatic invasive species — otherwise known as AIS — are non-native plants and animals introduced to water environments which can wreak havoc on both the ecosystem and the economy, according to Peter B. Francis, DEEP’s boating division director.

“The disruption caused by AIS starts with effects upon native species,” he said. “Invasive species can outcompete native species for resources, leading to reduced biodiversity.”

Some invaders, like zebra mussels, filter vast amounts of plankton from water bodies, starving native fish and disrupting food chains. Others, Francis said, “like the invasive plant hydrilla, grow into large dense patches and significantly alter habitat and reduce oxygen levels.”

The economic toll, too, “can be staggering,” the boating division director said. “From clogged waterways that prevent boating access to costly mitigation efforts, industries like fishing, tourism and recreation all suffer.”

The United States spends billions annually on controlling invasive species and repairing environmental damage, Francis said.

Solutions and management

State environmental officials said addressing the problem requires a multifaceted approach, and public awareness and community involvement are crucial in reporting and managing invasive species sightings.

“Preventive measures include stringent controls on ballast water discharge from ships and regulations on the trade of aquatic organisms,” Francis said.

“Boaters can accidentally facilitate the spread of AIS and therefore must closely inspect their vessel, trailer and gear before leaving a boat launch to ensure that they do not unknowingly transport aquatic hitchhikers.”

In addition to the $75,000 grant received by the Twin Lakes Association for the 2024 season, other examples of how the stamp fees were used by municipalities, lake and river groups in 2023 include:

Education: The Candlewood Lake Authority’s lake steward program educates boaters on aquatic invasives threatening Candlewood Lake.

Control: The Connecticut River Watershed Council’s project titled “Water Chestnut management the Connecticut River Watershed.”

Research: The City of Middletown’s blue-green algae mitigation research project.

Francis said the battle against aquatic invasive species is “ongoing, demanding constant vigilance and adaptive strategies.”