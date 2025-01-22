‘Ice in’ at Lake Wononscopomuc

LAKEVILLE — Don Mayland of Lakeville, who has been announcing “ice in” — or not — on Lake Wonoscopomuc for years, sent this bulletin on Thursday, Jan. 16: “I am back in business.”

“After two years with no complete ice cover on Lake Wonoscopomuc I thought global warming had made me irrelevant. But, this morning I checked out the lake and could not believe my eyes. The lake has ‘ice in’ on January 16, 2025!”

“As always it is not safe for anyone to be out on that ice at this time. Several sections have been open, despite the cold temperatures. High winds have kept much of the west end wide open.”