‘Ice in’ at Lake Wononscopomuc

LAKEVILLE — Don Mayland of Lakeville, who has been announcing “ice in” — or not — on Lake Wonoscopomuc for years, sent this bulletin on Thursday, Jan. 16: “I am back in business.”

“After two years with no complete ice cover on Lake Wonoscopomuc I thought global warming had made me irrelevant. But, this morning I checked out the lake and could not believe my eyes. The lake has ‘ice in’ on January 16, 2025!”

“As always it is not safe for anyone to be out on that ice at this time. Several sections have been open, despite the cold temperatures. High winds have kept much of the west end wide open.”

Emily Arel surpasses 2,000 varsity points

WINSTED — Gilbert guard Emily Arel became the second player in Berkshire League history to reach the 2K mark last week.

Arel achieved the feat during the second quarter of the Jan. 21 game against Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Kent girls hockey falls 8-1 to Loomis Chaffee

Kent School girls ice hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Kent School girls varsity hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15 at Nadal Hockey Rink.

The game promised to be a testing challenge for Kent as Loomis arrived with a 9-1 season record. From the first face off, Loomis showed their strength and control, keeping the puck at the Kent end of the ice.

Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams

Mohawk Mountain Ski Area hosted more than 60 high school skiers for the BHSL varsity meet Jan. 15.

Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Skiers from the the six schools comprising the Berkshire Hills Ski League hit the slopes on the chilly afternoon of Jan. 15 for the first race of the 2025 season.

Despite thin natural snow cover, Mohawk Mountain Ski Area’s state of the art snowmaking system ensured the skiers had great conditions to lay giant slalom turns down the mountain’s northern flank.

