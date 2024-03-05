Inez Godburn

Inez Godburn

NORTH CANAAN — Inez (Delaini) Godburn passed away peacefully on March 4, 2024, at Geer Nursing Home after a brief illness, with her children at her side. She was 101.

Inez was the widow of John E. (“Jack”) Godburn, Sr., who died in 2009.

Her family was her life: Inez had seven brothers and sisters, 10 children, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Inez’s parents were born in Italy, her father Domenico in 1870 and her mother Genoveffa (Perotti) in 1880. They came to America through Ellis Island in the early 1900s.

The youngest in her family, Inez was born Dec. 2, 1922, in East Canaan. Her older brothers and sisters, Egilio (Gene), Lena, Louise, Italio, Enrico, Andrew and Mary, all predeceased her.

As a child, Inez attended the East Canaan school on Route 44 at Furnace Hill Road. She always remembered the unplowed winter roads of the 1920s and 1930s and how the children would hope for tire or wagon tracks in the snow to assist their long, cold walk to school. She also attended Canaan Center School.

In the 1940s, Inez worked at The Conley Inn in Torrington (later The Yankee Pedlar). She also worked in later years at Johnny’s and Charlie’s restaurants in Canaan, and at the Colonial Theatre.

Renowned as a cook, Inez learned from her mother how to make many dishes from scratch. She recalled how her mother would behead, pluck, stuff, roast and baste a chicken every week for Sunday dinner.

Inez made wonderful lasagna, gnocchi and ravioli, plus stews, roasts, soups, salads, breads, Yorkshire puddings and much else. Mealtimes were ample and memorable. Her spaghetti sauce was so popular it was marketed. Mangia bene!

When her children were growing up on West Main Street in North Canaan in the 1960s, Inez and Jack were very involved in school activities, and Jack was scoutmaster of Troop 22. The backyard pool was a beacon for neighborhood kids, and there were many picnics.

Later the family lived in East Canaan near Inez’s childhood home where they had fruit trees, grapes, greenhouses and a fledgling flower business, and later a florist shop in Canaan.

With the kids grown, Inez made a long-planned trip to Italy with her eldest child, Michele, where she visited Rome and met Delaini relatives. She was predeceased by Michele and her grandson Scott, both of Havelock, North Carolina.

Inez is survived by nine children: Joseph and his wife, Sandy, of Plainville; John, Jr., and his wife, Claudia, of Torrington; Mark of Norfolk; David and his wife, Jill, of North Canaan; Michael and his wife, Gale, of Torrington; Kevin of North Canaan; Deborah of Richlands, North Carolina; Donna and her husband, Joe, of East Longmeadow, Massachusetts; and Brian and his wife, Eileen, of Oakdale.

The funeral will be Saturday, March 9, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Church in North Canaan, where Inez was a lifelong communicant, and where she volunteered with fundraising and the church’s annual summer barbecue well into her 90s. There are no prior calling hours.

Burial will follow the service in the Delaini family plot at the Cobble Road cemetery in Salisbury. Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home in North Canaan is in charge of arrangements.

A reception catered by Freund’s Farm will follow around noon or 12:30 p.m. at the Bitterman Center in North Canaan.

The family wishes to thank the nursing staff and aides on Harmony Lane (3rd floor) at Geer, the Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County, and St. Joseph’s Church. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to any of these groups in Inez’s name.

Latest News

Nuvance hospital system to merge with Northwell Health

Nuvance hospital system to merge with Northwell Health

Sharon Hospital would become part of a larger regional health systems with 28 hospitals.

Yehyun Kim/CTMirror.org

Nuvance Health, which owns four hospitals in Connecticut and three in New York, will merge with Northwell Health to form a larger regional health system across two states.

Together, the companies will own 28 hospitals and more than 1,000 sites of care and employ 14,500 providers.

Keep ReadingShow less
sharon hospital

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Millerton director is an Oscar nominee

Arlo Washington in a film still from the Oscar-nominated short "The Barber of Little Rock."

Story Syndicate

John Hoffman, a Millerton resident, has been nominated for his film “The Barber of Little Rock,” which he co-directed with Christine Turner, in the Best Documentary Short Film category at the upcoming 96th Academy Awards.

Distributed by The New Yorker and produced by Story Syndicate Production in association with 59th & Prairie, Better World Projects, and Peralta Pictures, “The Barber of Little Rock” explores the efforts of Arkansas local hero Arlo Washington, who opened a barbershop at 19 years old and, with a mission to close the racial inequality gap in his community, went on to found the Washington Barber College as well as People Trust Community Federal Credit Union. Washington’s goal is aiding his primarily Black neighborhood, which has historically been underserved by more prominent banking institutions.

Keep ReadingShow less
film

Inside Troutbeck's kitchen

Inside Troutbeck's kitchen

Chef Vincent Gilberti

Courtesy of Troutbeck

About growing up in Carmel, New York, Troutbeck’s executive chef Vincent Gilberti said he was fortunate to have a lot of family close by, and time together was always centered around food.

His grandparents in White Plains always made sure to have a supply of cured meats, olives, cheeses and crusty bread during their weekend visits. But it wasn’t until his family moved to Charlotte, North Carolina, when he was 16 that his passion for food really began. It was there that he joined the German Club, whose partnership with Johnson & Wales University first introduced him to cooking.

Keep ReadingShow less
restaurants

Some say the world will end in fire. Ice is also possible.

Some say the world will end in fire. Ice is also possible.
Eliza Osborne

Today it feels like all life won’t end tomorrow, but a week or so ago not so much. Man oh man it was cold. It. Was. Cold. Could see your breath freezing in the air when you tried to talk. Seemed like no one would hear what you said until the vapor cloud thawed out sometime next spring. Didn’t want to go out. Didn’t want to get up. Didn’t want to do much of anything but sit around with my blankie. Probably freeze to death just walking from the house to the car.

Which, inevitably, led to thoughts about mortality. I know plenty of people who think you might as well go ahead and eat as much bacon as you want before you go, at least you’ll die happy. If you’re one of them, this might help you check that one off your bucket list.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes