Jacqueline Irene Dirck

Latest News
Marion J. Pedersen
SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.
Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.
Her greatest joy was taking care of and feeding her family. For over 50 years she knew most of the children in Sharon, either by driving them to and from school on the bus or by feeding them lunch in the Sharon Center School cafeteria. She will be missed by so many.
She is survived and missed by her husband of 74 years, Niels (Pete) Pedersen, her two sons Niels (Peter) Pedersen Jr., and wife Lori of Sharon, Dennis Pedersen and wife Bonnie of Winchester, and her daughter, Deborah Pedersen of Winsted. She will forever be cherished and remembered by her granddaughters, Hollie Boyuk and husband Michael, Sarah White and husband Michael, five great-grandsons, Dylan and wife Ashley, Brandon, Caleb, Christopher and Jacob, and numerous other family members who will miss her dearly.
Marion was the youngest of 12 children and predeceased by her 11 siblings.
All services are private.Memorial contributions may be made to the donors choice. Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Eleanor Sternlof
LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
Elizabeth Christinat
NORTH CANAAN — Elizabeth (BJ) Christinat, social worker, activist, and cherished family member and friend, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025, leaving behind a memory of service, compassion, and love.
Born in North Canaan, on Mother’s Day in 1947, Elizabeth dedicated her life to helping others. Influenced by the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, she carried its values throughout her personal and professional life, fighting for those in need.
Elizabeth graduated from Housatonic Valley Regional High School in 1965 and St. Joseph’s College in Hartford in 1969. Her first job was as a fourth-grade teacher at St. James School in Manchester, Connecticut. Throughout the 1970s and 80s, she stayed home to raise a family, yet remained active in local politics and volunteer organizations. After earning a degree in substance abuse counseling in 1991 from Northwestern Connecticut Community College, she worked in the youth program at the Parkside Lodge Treatment Center. She was a facilitator for a domestic violence support group at Susan B. Anthony and a parent aide for the Northwest Center for Family Service & Mental Health in Winsted.
From 2005 until her retirement in 2020, Elizabeth was the social worker for the town of North Canaan. In this role, she provided a lifeline to many families in need. She was committed to her work and ensuring people received the care, dignity, and support they deserved. Elizabeth managed a thriving Christmas program for the town that rallied donations from across the region, bringing joy and relief to families during the holidays. Her efforts reminded people they were seen, valued, and not alone.
Elizabeth is survived by her husband of 55 years, Robert Christinat, and their three children. She also leaves behind grandchildren, nieces, nephews, siblings, a foreign exchange student and friends, all of whom she cherished deeply. Many considered her “a second mom” and will attest that her door was always open to anyone.
Family history was important to her, and nothing gave her more comfort in her later years than reminiscing about her mother, Kay Casey, and her grandparents, Pete and Betty Ducillo. Those who knew BJ will remember her laughing, dancing, playing cards, crocheting blankets, advocating for the underdog, and cheering for the Mets and UConn.
She inspired us all with her unwavering dedication to family and friends and a commitment to helping others with passion, courage, and love.
No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The Connecticut chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association 200 Executive Blvd South Southington, CT 06489.
Keep ReadingShow less
An appreciation: Joe Brennan
Our community has lost a treasure with the passing of Joe Brennan.
Joe was more than a restorer of early houses, he was a house whisperer.
His eye for detail was remarkable and his barn full of salvaged materials was unmatched, as was his sheer skill and ingenuity in deploying them. Joe always seemed to come up with just the right hinge, flat panel door or spun glass window, for a particular spot. He was a man who communed with our New England town through a deep appreciation of its architecture and history. At heart, Joe was a preservationist. For those of us fortunate enough to have encountered Joe’s gifts, his memory will be preserved through the enduring beauty of his work.
Deepest sympathy to his wife, Chris, who so intuitively complemented his work in the design sphere, and his three children, Kate, Polly, and Josh.
Howard Sobel
and Ileene Smith
Keep ReadingShow less
loading