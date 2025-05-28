SHARON — Jacqueline Irene Dirck, affectionately known as Jackie, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 84. Born on Nov. 19, 1940, in Joplin, Missouri, Jackie lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to those she loved.

Jackie shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with her high school sweetheart and beloved husband, Ronald Dirck. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of lifelong love and unwavering support. Together they created a home that radiated joy, a gathering place for family celebrations marked by spirited card games, hearty meals, and heartfelt conversations. Jackie especially treasured quiet afternoons spent with a cocktail in hand, embracing life’s simple pleasures with grace and good cheer.

She was a devoted mother to Melissa Dirck Appel and her husband Jeff Appel, and Patrick Dirck and his wife Lisa Dirck. She carried the memory of her son Kevin with enduring love throughout her life. Her legacy continues through her cherished grandchildren; Alexandra, Caroline, Emma, Natalie, Evan, Cooper, Elle, and Tanner. Jackie is also fondly remembered by her sister, Charlene Barr and brother James Wilson.

A gifted cook with a generous spirit, Jackie found immense joy in bringing people together around the table. Her kitchen was always filled with the comforting aromas of treasured family recipes or exciting new culinary creations-each dish prepared with love and care. These shared meals became cherished traditions that strengthened bonds across generations.

Jackie also had a tender heart for animals. The loyal companionship of her beloved dogs brought her comfort and joy over the years-offering moments of peace amid life’s busy rhythm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Maxine Wilson. Their guidance remained close to Jackie’s heart throughout her journey. In honor of Jackie’s compassionate nature and giving spirit, the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Susan G. Komen Foundation or The American Cancer Society.

Her light lives on in the hearts of all who knew her. May her memory continue to bring comfort and smiles to those she touched.

A private celebration of life for family and friends will be held at a later date.