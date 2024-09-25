James Frederick Picton
SALISBURY — James Frederick Picton, age 71, of Salisbury, died peacefully on Sept. 14 after a long struggle with medical problems. He was the loving husband of Sarah (Cooke) Picton, who predeceased him. Sarah always said “Jim, you’re the best thing that ever happened to me.” Their time together was precious to Jim.

Born Nov. 22, 1952, in Hackensack, New Jersey, Jim was the first child of Frederick James Picton and Evelyn Atkinson Picton. He grew up in Watchung, New Jersey, and graduated from Watchung Hills Regional High School. After starting at Ohio Wesleyan University, he moved to New Hampshire and became a carpenter, studied English and journalism at Keene State University, and married Jennifer MacKenzie, with whom he raised three boys. He later married Paula McGray, whom he met at Quaker meetings. Their shared interests included bluegrass and traditional shape note singing.

Jim learned the trades early and had a career as a principled, accurate, and talented builder, in New Hampshire, Alaska in the late 1970’s, then in Washington, Conn., where he built a major resort inn and many fine homes. Jim built his parents’ dream house in Roxbury, where the extended family gathered, grew up, worked, and played for 40 years. He had a long building partnership with his brother Mark, based at Washington’s old Woodruff Garage.

Bold from his early days, it was Jim who built the go-carts, tree forts, and high rope swings, and always ready to go first, led his friends in adventures and misadventures. As an adult, he became a careful and dedicated pilot, and took us on many unforgettable flights above the clouds and over our amazing world. When a heart condition took away his pilot’s license, he learned to wind surf and became a certified hang glider. Jim was an excellent cook, willing to try anything especially if wild caught or gathered, odd or obscure. We will miss him cooking and serving his chowder, fishcakes, gumbo and chili.

Jim liked to empower people and let them take charge. Gently, he would say “what do you think?” meaning “when you ask a question, have the answer ready,” or sometimes “why don’t you fly the plane?” He put people at ease. He counseled conscientious objectors. His love for literature and expressive, clear writing, thinking, and talking merged with his bright humor to make him interesting and delightful company. When someone admired a newly built space, he liked to say “well, the space has always been here.” He wrote articles for building magazines and a pilot’s magazine.

Jim’s favorite place was on Cape Cod. He would walk barefoot through the dunes to fish in the surf, day or night. He loved quahogs, the smell of fish on the water, high and low tides, the shore, shoals, and the deep blue and emerald water, still and swift. His memory was sharp and clear to the last, bringing back the details we had forgotten. So he takes part of our lives with him on this journey, but we will thrive on the life he shared with us. He loved his family and friends.

Jim is survived by three sons, Derrick James, (diane Foglizzo), Dominick David (Katie Arteagaduran), and Dustin Mark Ian (Katie Picton); grandchildren Isaac, Finley, Beatrix, Antoine, Nicolas, Jackson, Frederick, Lawrence, and Romilly; brothers Mark Edward (Cynthia Williamson) and David Alan (Emiko Hayashi), sister Glynis Houde (Michael Houde); and nieces Ariel and Leah, and two nephews Hunter and Cameron.

Friends are welcome to join family at a memorial service to be held on Saturday Nov. 30 at 10:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lime Rock Church in Lakeville, CT. For those who wish to make a memorial contribution, we suggest Northeast Public Radio, the Housatonic Valley Association, or the American Red Cross of CT.

