Jennifer Strang-Thrasher

WASSAIC — Jennifer J. Strang-Thrasher, 50, of Wassaic passed away on Feb. 4, 2024, at Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie. Jennifer was a direct care worker at Cardinal Hayes in Millbrook for 30 years.

Born on Sept. 26, 1973, in Sharon, she was the daughter of Bonnie (Coons) Strang and the late Gordon Strang who predeceased her on Feb. 2, 2022.

Jennifer was a graduate of Dover High School class of 1992 and received an Associates Degree from Dutchess Community College. On June 6, 2002, she married Daryl Thrasher of Poughkeepsie.

In addition to her mother and husband, Jennifer is survived by three sons, Andrew Thrasher of Palm Harbor, Florida, LeShawn Thrasher of Rochester, New York, and Teyvon Thrasher of Wassaic. She is also survived by an aunt, Pamela Rabideau of Dover Plains and many friends.

Calling hours took place from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Hufcut Funeral Home, 3159 Route 22, Dover Plains, NY. Funeral services followed at 6 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. R. Kent Wilson officiating. To send the family a condolence, please visit www.hufcutfuneralhome.com

Latest News

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex

Joan Baez coming to The Triplex
Joan Baez
Frederic Legrand/Shutterstock

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is gearing up for an event Saturday, March 2, with a screening of “I Am a Noise” and a talkback featuring two of the film’s directors, Miri Navasky and Karen O’Connor, alongside a special appearance by the subject of the documentary herself — the legendary Joan Baez.

“I Am a Noise” began filming in 2013 and took many years to complete. Navasky and O’Connor, longtime collaborators, paused production for a time to work on another film, “Growing Up Trans,” for the PBS documentary series “Frontline.” They resumed work on the Baez film when she announced her farewell tour in 2017.

music documentaries

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Student art show shines with contemporary talent

Gabe Heebner, a senior at HVRHS, was awarded “Best in Show” at the student art show at the KAA on Saturday, Feb. 10.

Leila Hawken

Now well into its 101st year of serving the community, the nonprofit Kent Art Association (KAA) opened its 32nd annual student art show Saturday, Feb. 10, attracting student artists, their teachers and the arts community to celebrate the wealth of young talent being nurtured in area public and private schools.

Participating in this year’s show were students from seven area schools, including Millbrook (New York) High School, Housatonic Valley Regional High School (HVRHS), Forman School, Marvelwood School, The Frederick Gunn School, The Hotchkiss School and The Kent School.

kent art association

Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert

Valentine’s Day thoughts on how to find love, happiness and a really good dessert
Eliza Osborne

Just a few days ago it was raining so hard the bounce could fill your shoes.

Snow this week, though, with plenty of dark days still ahead giving good reasons for staying close to home.

valentine's day