SALISBURY — Joan Anderson Turnure, 91, died after a long illness on May 3, 2025, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. She was the loving widow of Michael DeBurbure Turnure.

Joan was born July 29, 1933, in Mexico City, Mexico, the daughter of the late Lawrence Anderson and Barbara (Ryan) Anderson. She grew up in Mexico and Maryland, later attending the Shipley School in Pennsylvania and earning a Bachelor of Arts in English from Vassar College.

Joan dedicated her life to her family.While the family was living in Venezuela in the 1960s, she taught high school English and founded a preschool. In their two years living in Paris, she took cooking lessons while shuttling four kids to schools and caring for her fifth baby.

In 1971, she and Michael returned to the U.S. and purchased Community Service, the northwestern Connecticut lumber and building materials business where Joan worked alongside her husband.

In Salisbury, Joan was active as a bridge player, a book club member, and a member of the Millbrook Garden Club. Joan won the Garden Club of America Catherine Beattie Medal for horticulture. This medal is awarded for vibrancy, prime condition, and perfection of grooming of a single plant. This was the first time in over 100 years that a Millbrook Garden Club member had received it.

Joan represented the fifth generation of women in her family to be born in Mexico. Fluent in Spanish, she was well-known within the Hispanic community and often advocated for their rights. A devoted dog lover, Joan always had a puppy or two throughout her life. Her last dog, a Chihuahua named Itsy-Bitsy, was, she said, her “best dog.”

She is survived by five children: Lili Bassett (John), John Turnure (Evie), Barbara Turnure, Virginia Morgan, and Richard Turnure (Bethany); twelve grandchildren: Eva, Eliza, Jack, and William Bassett; Nicholas and Henry Morgan; Nicole Halstead, Christine Turnure, David Turnure; Charlotte, Ryan, and Griffin Turnure; and six great-grandchildren: Adaleigh, Kinleigh, and Beckett Halstead; Westyn Turnure; and Christian and Savannah Boulier. She was predeceased by her husband, Michael; her brother, Lawrence Anderson; and her son-in-law, Jeffery B. Morgan.

A memorial service will be held at St. John’s Church in Salisbury on June 1, followed by a reception at The White Hart Inn. The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.