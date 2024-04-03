John L. Frenkel

Latest News
Easter best
Patrick L. Sullivan
William Barrett, age 11, of Housatonic, Mass. filled his basket with plastic eggs stuffed with candy after the Easter service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock.
Thomas A. Burns
MILLERTON — Thomas (Tom) A. Burns, Sr., 85, of Millerton, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2024, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family.
Tom was born on April 2, 1938, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Thomas H. and Catherine (Flood) Burns. Tom, a loyal husband, devoted father and caring grandfather and great-grandfather, is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy), of nearly 63 years. Together, they raised their beloved son, Thomas (Donna) Burns of Hudson, New York. Tom leaves behind two grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Hensel of Castleton, New York, and Jennifer Burns of Hudson, New York, and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Julia Hensel.
Tom graduated from Webutuck Central School in 1955 and proudly served in the United States Army from 1961 to 1963 as an instructor and honor guard in Fort Gordon, Georgia, and Fort Dix, New Jersey, and as a Senior Rifleman of the Beverly National Cemetery Firing Squad. Tom was commended for his tact, loyalty, resourcefulness, and dependability, which won the respect and admiration of all with whom he served. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, Tom was employed by Taconic Telephone for 35 years.
Tom was considered a native son of Millerton, through and through. He served on the Millerton Fire Department for over 25 years, was a member of the American Legion Post #178, the Millerton Lions Club, the Millerton Gun Club, and the North East Historical Society. Tom was an avid gardener, a talented craftsman, and an enthusiastic sports fan. Tom took pride in his Irish heritage, and he was known for his humility and grit. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in every seed they plant, every home repair they make, and every Giants win.
Private family visitation and a funeral service will take place this week at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Avenue, Millerton, NY 12546. Reverend Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial with Standard Military Honors will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd., Rensselaer, NY 12144. To send an online condolence to the family or plant a tree in Tom’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Cold start for Housatonic softball
Apr 03, 2024
Riley Klein
FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School softball lost the 2024 season opener 16-2 against Wilcox Technical High School Saturday, March 30.
HVRHS fell behind early, and Wilcox rode the wave of momentum comfortably to a win. The Mountaineer team that went on a generational playoff run last year began the new season with a wake-up call.
The opening day match was met with brisk conditions, about 39 degrees with heavy winds gusting throughout the game. Blanket-wrapped fans filled the foul lines with even more setting up behind the backstop.
Wilcox took no time to warm up and came out of the gate swinging. After two innings, HVRHS was down 7-0.
Mountaineer pitcher Anne Moran seemed to shake off the cold by the top of the third and HVRHS put the Wilcox batters out in order. HVRHS got on the board in the bottom of the third when Abby White reached home. Kylie Leonard quickly added a second run by winning a stare-down with the catcher and stealing home plate.
Wilcox responded in the fourth inning and added seven more runs. HVRHS was held scoreless for the remainder of the game.
Wilcox tacked on two more in the sixth inning to bring the final score to 16-2. All nine of Wilcox’s starters reached home base at least once in the game.
Grace Riva led HVRHS offensively by hitting a triple.
Kent falls 4-2 in season opener
Apr 03, 2024
Lans Christensen
KENT — Kent School varsity baseball opened the 2024 season at home Saturday, March 30, against Avon Old Farms School.
A sunny spring afternoon greeted both teams as the first pitch was thrown at 2:30 p.m.
It was clear from the start that both teams had very capable pitchers. Andrew Volgende of Kent, and Owen Callaghan of Avon, were striking out their opposing batters with steady control.
The third inning was the turning point for Avon: Van Liott got a walk and then stole second. Then with bases loaded Stefano Pietrantonio drove in two runs. Connor Naspo followed suit by driving in two more and at the end of the third Avon led Kent 4-0.
Kent pitcher Volgende regained control and held Avon to the games end.
In the 6th inning, Kent got on the board. Leo DiGiulian was walked and Fionn Keon reached first on an infield hit. Andrew Hess then stepped up and brought them both home on a double.
The game ended 4-2 in favor of Avon, a tight seven-inning game that was marked by excellent pitchers on both teams.
Avon’s Stefano Pietrantonio brought in two runs with bases loaded in the third inning.Lans Christensen
