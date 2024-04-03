SALISBURY — John L. Frenkel of Cobble Road, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2024, at Nobel Horizons. He was the loving brother of Emily Soell who makes her home in Sharon.

John was born on Dec. 30, 1941, in New York City, the son of the late George and Beatrice Frenkel. He graduated from Colorado College in Colorado Springs.

John was a self-taught artist, painting animals, landscapes, and people he knew and loved. He was a five-year student of art with Pieter Lefferts at North Light Arts Center in Amenia. As a resident of Nobel Horizons for upwards of 25 years, he knew everyone who worked and lived there and was beloved by all.

In addition to his sister, he is survived by a niece, Wendy C. Logan, and a great nephew, James Porricelli.

The Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon has care of the arrangements. A memorial service will be held at Nobel Horizons later in the spring. Contributions may be made to The Sharon Playhouse.