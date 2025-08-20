John Martin Deely

John Martin Deely

FALLS VILLAGE — John Martin Deely of Tarrytown, New York, passed away on Aug. 4, 2025, at the age of 83, in Palm Springs, California. John is predeceased by his dad, Dr. John J. Deely, and mom, Anne Brooks Deely, and his sister, Anne C. Elbery. He is survived by his sister Janet Deely and her partner Lillian, nephews William Elbery and wife Madeline, Mark Elbery, niece Lynn Elbery Cavanagh, as well as two grandnephews and three grandnieces.

Upon graduating from college, John was drafted into the army where he did a tour in Vietnam, and received The Bronze Star Medal. After his service, John settled in New York City in 1972 and started his career in the fashion industry in retail sales for the Izod division of General Mills. Later, John was hired by Kimberly Knitwear as the accounts executive dealing with major retailers across the country. In 1979 he became the VP of Sales and Marketing for Castleberry until he retired in 1993.

John then moved to Falls Village, Connecticut where he continued his joys of skiing, golfing, cooking, and entertaining friends. He also took up horseback riding and entered many events with his beloved horse, Reno. Deciding he wanted a warmer client, John moved to Palm Springs, California in 2014.

Because of his outgoing and warm nature, John formed many special friendships during his lifetime.

A life well lived, John will be missed.

Latest News

Clyde Perham Weed

Clyde Perham Weed
Clyde Perham Weed
Clyde Perham Weed

CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.

Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.

Keep ReadingShow less

Backgammon series begins at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon

Backgammon series begins at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon
Backgammon lessons kicked off Wednesday, Aug. 13, at The Hotchkiss Library. Instructor Roger Lourie works with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, while his wife, Claude, assists at a second board with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury.
Leila Hawken

In light of rising local interest in the centuries-old game of Backgammon, Wednesday afternoon backgammon instruction and play sessions are being offered at The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The first such session was held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, attracting two enthusiastic participants, both of whom resolved to return for the weekly sessions.

Expert player and instructor Roger Lourie of Sharon, along with his equally expert wife, Claude, led the session, jumping right into the action of playing the game. Claude chose to pair with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury, a moderately experienced player looking to improve her skills, while Lourie teamed himself with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, who was new to the game.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style

Dugazon opens in Sharon, blending Southern roots with global style

Pantry essentials at Dugazon

Jennifer Almquist

You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.

After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.

Keep ReadingShow less
business